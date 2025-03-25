Kathy Costello’s Newly Released "Meet the Woman at the Well" is a Powerful Testament to Faith, Healing, and Overcoming Past Trauma
“Meet the Woman at the Well” from Christian Faith Publishing author Kathy Costello is an inspiring memoir that explores the author’s journey through emotional and spiritual struggles, highlighting the transformative power of God’s love and healing.
Clayton, NJ, March 25, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Meet the Woman at the Well,” a compelling and deeply personal reflection on one woman’s quest for love, acceptance, and spiritual renewal, is the creation of published author, Kathy Costello.
Costello shares, “Child shaming is, unfortunately, one of the most common forms of child abuse. Shame is embedded in us, and we grow up with a false sense of self and an astonishingly unhealthy sense of emptiness. Growing up with an emotionally and spiritually abusive father, Kathy shares her search for a love that was so distorted, leading her through five marriages and finally realizing that God had always been there, finding His true and abundant love.
“Emotional battles of the mind are impossible to fight without God, but we must know our God! Prescribed more than seven different medications for depression, pain, and effects from multiple sclerosis, Kathy finally came to know the God who healed her, not only emotionally but also physically! She finally realized that the God she thought she knew as a child was a lie. God had stepped in so many times throughout her life, as she looks back and takes us on this journey of over sixty years. She is honest in admitting that this is still an ongoing, day-by-day wrestle to keep God’s love and acceptance in the forefront of her mind and heart. It becomes easier, but only by realizing that this world is upside down in comparison to what He has provided and desires for us! By sharing her testimony and seeing others healed, this battle has made her aware that every day must begin with gratitude!
“The key to overcoming is this: be thankful, be aware of, and accept the many blessings that God has placed before us; expect healing, peace, and joy—and then share, share, share!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Kathy Costello’s new book is a heartfelt and uplifting testimony that will resonate with readers seeking healing, encouragement, and a deeper relationship with God.
Consumers can purchase “Meet the Woman at the Well” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Meet the Woman at the Well,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
