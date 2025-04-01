AIcoach.chat and uExcelerate Announce Strategic Partnership to Deliver Tailored AI Coaching to uExcelerate Clients
London, United Kingdom, April 01, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Today, AIcoach.chat and uExcelerate are proud to announce a transformative partnership that will enable uExcelerate clients to access a customised version of AIcoach.chat, integrating on-demand AI coaching directly within the uExcelerate platform. This collaboration marks a significant step in both companies’ shared mission to democratise coaching, bringing scalable and personalised development to organisations around the world.
Through this strategic alliance, coaching clients using uExcelerate platform will benefit from seamless, 24/7 access to AI-powered coaching conversations tailored specifically to their needs. This new offering strengthens the capability of the platform with the flexibility, scalability, and cost-efficiency of AI-driven coaching, providing a unique solution for organisations looking to empower their workforce with personalised leadership development.
“Partnering with uExcelerate is an exciting opportunity for AIcoach.chat,” said Sam Isaacson, Chief Growth Officer at AIcoach.chat. “We have long admired uExcelerate’s mission to make coaching more accessible, and we’re thrilled to work together to bring a powerful new coaching intervention to uExcelerate clients. This collaboration allows us to combine the best of AI and human-driven coaching to make leadership development more inclusive and impactful than ever before.”
“This strategic partnership will empower us to bring the power of coaching to more users, making personalised coaching more accessible than ever. We are excited to collaborate with AIcoach.chat and deeply value their expertise and innovation in building this cutting-edge tool," said Amit Kumar, CEO of uExcelerate.
A personalised coaching experience for uExcelerate clients
The customised version of AIcoach.chat, designed specifically for uExcelerate clients, offers a unique and tailored coaching experience that is not available to any other organisation. The conversations and content are co-created by the uExcelerate and AIcoach.chat teams, ensuring that the coaching sessions align with uExcelerate’s values and coaching methodologies, while also leveraging the advanced AI technology that powers AIcoach.chat.
This collaboration further strengthens uExcelerate’s commitment to delivering personalised, data-driven coaching experiences that drive meaningful outcomes. Clients will be able to access AIcoach.chat’s personalised coaching anytime, directly within the uExcelerate platform, enhancing the flexibility and reach of their leadership development programmes.
Democratising coaching: a shared mission
Both AIcoach.chat and uExcelerate are united by a shared mission to make coaching more accessible to a wider audience. uExcelerate has already played a pivotal role in democratising coaching by offering employees across organisations access to a diverse pool of coaches. Meanwhile, AIcoach.chat has opened up new possibilities for individuals who previously could not access human coaching due to time, cost, or geographical barriers.
The integration of AI-powered coaching into uExcelerate’s platform will give clients the option to receive on-demand coaching, democratising access to high-quality coaching experiences for employees at all levels, regardless of their role or location.
About AIcoach.chat
AIcoach.chat is a cutting-edge AI-powered coaching platform designed to provide organisations with on-demand non-directive coaching conversations at scale that foster self-reflection and personal growth in alignment with organisational objectives and cultural values. By blending advanced AI with positive psychology, AIcoach.chat offers a unique and scalable solution for non-directive coaching that can be accessed anytime, anywhere. With its mission to make coaching accessible and affordable for all, AIcoach.chat helps bring individual success and systemic change through time spent in facilitated reflection.
About uExcelerate
uExcelerate is a global leadership development platform that empowers organisations to scale leadership excellence through data-driven coaching. With a focus on personalised development, uExcelerate helps organisations catalyse high-performing teams, develop talent, and achieve sustainable business outcomes through scalable coaching programmes. uExcelerate’s diverse pool of certified coaches delivers tailored leadership development solutions that align with organisational goals and employee needs.
Through this strategic alliance, coaching clients using uExcelerate platform will benefit from seamless, 24/7 access to AI-powered coaching conversations tailored specifically to their needs. This new offering strengthens the capability of the platform with the flexibility, scalability, and cost-efficiency of AI-driven coaching, providing a unique solution for organisations looking to empower their workforce with personalised leadership development.
“Partnering with uExcelerate is an exciting opportunity for AIcoach.chat,” said Sam Isaacson, Chief Growth Officer at AIcoach.chat. “We have long admired uExcelerate’s mission to make coaching more accessible, and we’re thrilled to work together to bring a powerful new coaching intervention to uExcelerate clients. This collaboration allows us to combine the best of AI and human-driven coaching to make leadership development more inclusive and impactful than ever before.”
“This strategic partnership will empower us to bring the power of coaching to more users, making personalised coaching more accessible than ever. We are excited to collaborate with AIcoach.chat and deeply value their expertise and innovation in building this cutting-edge tool," said Amit Kumar, CEO of uExcelerate.
A personalised coaching experience for uExcelerate clients
The customised version of AIcoach.chat, designed specifically for uExcelerate clients, offers a unique and tailored coaching experience that is not available to any other organisation. The conversations and content are co-created by the uExcelerate and AIcoach.chat teams, ensuring that the coaching sessions align with uExcelerate’s values and coaching methodologies, while also leveraging the advanced AI technology that powers AIcoach.chat.
This collaboration further strengthens uExcelerate’s commitment to delivering personalised, data-driven coaching experiences that drive meaningful outcomes. Clients will be able to access AIcoach.chat’s personalised coaching anytime, directly within the uExcelerate platform, enhancing the flexibility and reach of their leadership development programmes.
Democratising coaching: a shared mission
Both AIcoach.chat and uExcelerate are united by a shared mission to make coaching more accessible to a wider audience. uExcelerate has already played a pivotal role in democratising coaching by offering employees across organisations access to a diverse pool of coaches. Meanwhile, AIcoach.chat has opened up new possibilities for individuals who previously could not access human coaching due to time, cost, or geographical barriers.
The integration of AI-powered coaching into uExcelerate’s platform will give clients the option to receive on-demand coaching, democratising access to high-quality coaching experiences for employees at all levels, regardless of their role or location.
About AIcoach.chat
AIcoach.chat is a cutting-edge AI-powered coaching platform designed to provide organisations with on-demand non-directive coaching conversations at scale that foster self-reflection and personal growth in alignment with organisational objectives and cultural values. By blending advanced AI with positive psychology, AIcoach.chat offers a unique and scalable solution for non-directive coaching that can be accessed anytime, anywhere. With its mission to make coaching accessible and affordable for all, AIcoach.chat helps bring individual success and systemic change through time spent in facilitated reflection.
About uExcelerate
uExcelerate is a global leadership development platform that empowers organisations to scale leadership excellence through data-driven coaching. With a focus on personalised development, uExcelerate helps organisations catalyse high-performing teams, develop talent, and achieve sustainable business outcomes through scalable coaching programmes. uExcelerate’s diverse pool of certified coaches delivers tailored leadership development solutions that align with organisational goals and employee needs.
Contact
AIcoach LtdContact
Sam Isaacson
+447946204229
https://aicoach.chat
Sam Isaacson
+447946204229
https://aicoach.chat
Categories