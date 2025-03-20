3rd Degree Screening Enhances Background Check Offerings with Smart Screen™, Powered By Equifax®
Smart Screen Helps Streamline Criminal Background Checks for Faster, More Efficient Hiring Decisions.
Council Bluffs, IA, March 20, 2025 --(PR.com)-- 3rd Degree Screening, Inc., a leading provider of comprehensive background check solutions, now offers Smart Screen™, a suite of advanced criminal screening solutions by Equifax®. This collaboration empowers employers with a new first step in their background screening workflow that can enable greater efficiency for faster criminal background checks and well-informed hiring decisions.
"In today's competitive hiring environment, speed and efficiency are essential for effective background screening," said Jimmy Waters, CEO at 3rd Degree Screening. “The innovative approach to criminal record checks that Smart Screen offers, including leveraging a vast proprietary incarceration data network, allows us to quickly complete screenings for many candidates, enabling faster onboarding for our customers. This aligns perfectly with our commitment to providing clients with the most reliable and efficient screening tools available."
Smart Screen checks for an absence of records in a vast U.S. incarceration data network and an extensive sex offender registry network to deliver instant consumer reports when available, enabling quicker hiring decisions. The expansive incarceration data network covers approximately 185 million records from more than 1,900 county jails and 30 state prison systems, with data updated as frequently as every 15 minutes. When a report is able to be generated it must be used for permissible purposes as defined by the Fair Credit Reporting Act (FCRA). "We are excited to partner with 3rd Degree Screening to bring the power of Smart Screen to their clients," said Bart Lautenbach, Senior Vice President and General Manager -Talent Solutions at Equifax. "This collaboration will provide employers with the tools they need to help make informed hiring decisions more quickly and efficiently."
"Smart Screen™ is not just another database search — it’s an industry-changing solution. We have extensively tested its capabilities and are confident that it offers an unprecedented level of accuracy, coverage, and speed. Unlike conventional systems that rely solely on name-matching, Smart Screen leverages Personally Identifiable Information (PII) with unmatched criminal coverage. This is a game-changer for the background screening industry and employers. Years from now, we will look back and recognize Smart Screen as a pivotal innovation that reshaped the industry—and we’re proud to be at the forefront of this transformation," said Jimmy Waters, CEO at 3rd Degree Screening.
More information about Smart Screen is available here.
About 3rd Degree Screening:
3rd Degree Screening is a PBSA-accredited background screening provider committed to delivering fast, reliable, and compliant solutions for businesses across various industries. With a strong focus on accuracy, efficiency, and innovation, we leverage cutting-edge technology and strategic partnerships to help employers make well-informed hiring decisions. By continuously enhancing our offerings, we remain at the forefront of the background screening industry, providing employers with the tools they need to streamline hiring, improve turnaround times, and maintain compliance with regulatory standards.
Jimmy Waters
712-256-5701
https://3rddegreescreening.com
