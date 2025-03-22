Ittara Unveils a Distinctive Bidri Logo in Luxury Handbags
Ittara makes history by introducing Bidriware logos on its luxury handbags, marking the first time this 700-year-old Indian metal inlay craft has been used in fashion branding. This sustainable innovation blends heritage craftsmanship with modern design. The intricate Bidri process, involving silver inlay on blackened metal, creates a unique, timeless logo. The collection is now available on Ittara’s website. Follow @IttaraBags for updates.
Panchkula, India, March 22, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Ittara introduces handcrafted Bidriware, also known as Bidri, logos on its luxury handbag collection. Bidriware, renowned for its delicate silver inlay on a blackened metal surface, has traditionally been used for decorative objects. For over 700 years, this rare and intricate metal inlay art has been practiced exclusively in Bidar, India. Now, for the first time, it has been used to create a logo for a commercial fashion brand.
Ittara is a sustainable fashion brand renowned for its dedication to craftsmanship and heritage. By incorporating this traditional craft into the logo, Ittara makes a bold statement: craftsmanship, elegance, and sustainability are at the heart of the brand.
The Challenge of Creating This One-of-a-Kind, Innovative Logo
Neha, Founder of Ittara, explains:
"Our goal at Ittara has always been to celebrate style, craftsmanship, nature, and sustainability. Transforming Bidriware into a functional handbag logo posed a unique challenge. The process required multiple prototypes and close collaboration with artisans, designers, and manufacturers. Through a patient and iterative approach, we successfully developed a final product that blends modern aesthetics with the durability required for long-term use in handbag production."
The Bidri Process
Creating the logo includes the laborious eight-step Bidri process, which can take days to complete. It begins with a base of zinc and copper cast into the desired shape. Artisans engrave intricate patterns onto the surface and inlay thin wires of pure silver into these grooves. The piece is then treated with a special solution made using the soil from Bidar Fort in Karnataka, India. The soil, untouched by rain or sunlight for centuries, has unique oxidizing properties that turn the background a deep black while leaving the silver inlay gleaming. This striking contrast is what makes Bidriware so distinctive and timeless.
A Unique Craftsmanship and a Piece of History
The Bidriware logo on Ittara bags is more than just branding—it's a handcrafted work of art. By incorporating Bidriware into its designs, Ittara not only creates unique, high-quality fashion but also supports traditional artisans and helps their craft continue to thrive.
The new collection featuring this unique logo is available for purchase on Ittara's website. Follow Ittara on Instagram at @IttaraBags for more updates.
About Ittara
Ittara is a luxury brand of handcrafted accessories made from sustainable, cruelty-free materials. Designed for work, travel, and leisure, Ittara creates functional, innovative designs that maximize space, comfort, and intuitive organization.
For Further Inquiries
Media Contact:
Phone: +91 86993 72247
Email: contact@ittarabags.com
Website: https://ittarabags.com/
Instagram: @IttaraBags
Ittara is a sustainable fashion brand renowned for its dedication to craftsmanship and heritage. By incorporating this traditional craft into the logo, Ittara makes a bold statement: craftsmanship, elegance, and sustainability are at the heart of the brand.
The Challenge of Creating This One-of-a-Kind, Innovative Logo
Neha, Founder of Ittara, explains:
"Our goal at Ittara has always been to celebrate style, craftsmanship, nature, and sustainability. Transforming Bidriware into a functional handbag logo posed a unique challenge. The process required multiple prototypes and close collaboration with artisans, designers, and manufacturers. Through a patient and iterative approach, we successfully developed a final product that blends modern aesthetics with the durability required for long-term use in handbag production."
The Bidri Process
Creating the logo includes the laborious eight-step Bidri process, which can take days to complete. It begins with a base of zinc and copper cast into the desired shape. Artisans engrave intricate patterns onto the surface and inlay thin wires of pure silver into these grooves. The piece is then treated with a special solution made using the soil from Bidar Fort in Karnataka, India. The soil, untouched by rain or sunlight for centuries, has unique oxidizing properties that turn the background a deep black while leaving the silver inlay gleaming. This striking contrast is what makes Bidriware so distinctive and timeless.
A Unique Craftsmanship and a Piece of History
The Bidriware logo on Ittara bags is more than just branding—it's a handcrafted work of art. By incorporating Bidriware into its designs, Ittara not only creates unique, high-quality fashion but also supports traditional artisans and helps their craft continue to thrive.
The new collection featuring this unique logo is available for purchase on Ittara's website. Follow Ittara on Instagram at @IttaraBags for more updates.
About Ittara
Ittara is a luxury brand of handcrafted accessories made from sustainable, cruelty-free materials. Designed for work, travel, and leisure, Ittara creates functional, innovative designs that maximize space, comfort, and intuitive organization.
For Further Inquiries
Media Contact:
Phone: +91 86993 72247
Email: contact@ittarabags.com
Website: https://ittarabags.com/
Instagram: @IttaraBags
Contact
Ittara BagsContact
Neha Garg
+91 86993 72247
https://ittarabags.com/
Neha Garg
+91 86993 72247
https://ittarabags.com/
Categories