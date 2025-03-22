Ittara Unveils a Distinctive Bidri Logo in Luxury Handbags

Ittara makes history by introducing Bidriware logos on its luxury handbags, marking the first time this 700-year-old Indian metal inlay craft has been used in fashion branding. This sustainable innovation blends heritage craftsmanship with modern design. The intricate Bidri process, involving silver inlay on blackened metal, creates a unique, timeless logo. The collection is now available on Ittara’s website. Follow @IttaraBags for updates.