Light Novel "ContRact: Volume Two" to be Released March 25
Danville, VA, March 21, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Vic’s Lab, LLC has announced that volume two of Brandon Nowakowski’s urban fantasy light novel “ContRact” will be released March 25 as a timed exclusive on Amazon Kindle.
The ebook will be $5.99, and preorders are available now at mybook.to/ContRactVol2. Vic’s Lab, LLC is serving as the distributor for the book.
A short description of the novel is provided below.
“Desire. Terms. Payment. Every contract needs them. There are rumors circulating that if you find a blank contract asking for only these things, you can fill out whatever you wish, and it'll happen.
“In a shockingly short time, Issa Aono has become acquainted with multiple living proofs to these rumors, even ending up with a literally bloodthirsty one as his roommate in the form of Zurie.
“After a simple group project that went so catastrophically wrong that it ended with a destroyed shipyard and a paid-out bounty from the police, Issa and his friends seem to have found a moment of peace.
“Little do they know that their actions have attracted the attention of extradimensional law enforcement, one of whom strongly resembles a man Issa had hoped never to see again...”
The first book also is available on Amazon at mybook.to/ContRactVol1, having been released as an ebook on Dec. 19, 2023, and later as a print book.
Vic’s Lab, LLC, is the first U.S. publisher focused on original English light novels (OELNs). OELNs are books similar to Japanese light novels but originally written in English. The company focuses on fans of young adult science fiction and fantasy books — especially those who also like superhero movies, anime, video games, and similar media.
The company has a social network at VicsLab.com for light novel and superhero book fans. Members can read or post stories and connect with fans and authors.
Visit VicsLab.com for more information.
Contact
Vic Adams
512-842-7552
www.vicslab.com
