Declaring Race-Based Scholarships Illegal Threatens College Access for High School Seniors
Guidance from the Trump administration declaring race-based scholarships illegal disrupting opportunities for graduating seniors.
Atlanta, GA, March 21, 2025 --(PR.com)-- As policies on race-based scholarships shift and college affordability hangs in balance, Jessica Johnson, a nationally recognized scholarship expert and Founding Executive Director of Scholarship Academy, is urging immediate action to safeguard opportunities for students – particularly those from underrepresented backgrounds. A Howard University alumna and recipient of over $200,000 in scholarships, Johnson is calling on policymakers, educators and families to address the growing challenges in securing financial aid.
"With sweeping changes in financial aid policies, the pathway to a debt-free degree is under threat." said Johnson. "We cannot afford to be silent as critical funding sources disappear for the students who need them most."
Financial Aid Uncertainty Intensifies Following Federal Decisions
Recent federal actions — most notably, guidance from the Trump administration declaring race-based scholarships illegal — have placed scholarships supporting minority students at risk. In response, some institutions, such as Duke University, have restructured programs rather than eliminating them outright. However, Johnson warns that these isolated efforts are not enough to counteract the broader erosion of critical financial aid resources.
Compounding the issues, the U.S. Department of Education has also decided to forgo funding for the second cycle of its FAFSA support strategy, a move that threatens to further complicate access to higher education. Last year, Scholarship Academy secured funding to help boost FAFSA completion rates and achieved a 74% success rate — assisting nearly 1,000 students from Fulton, Clayton, Cobb, and Marietta schools.
"The FAFSA is the first critical step in accessing free money for college," Johnson said. "Without adequate support and guidance, many students – particularly first-generation and low-income applicants – will be left behind."
Scholarship Academy: A Community-Driven Solution
At the heart of Atlanta, Scholarship Academy serves as a lifeline for families navigating the complexities of financial aid. Through its college access hub, the organization offers free, one-on-one support for families completing the FAFSA, applying for scholarships, and navigating college admissions.
"When policy changes happen rapidly, communities must rally together," Johnson emphasized. "We need to expand private scholarship options, foster stronger partnerships with universities, and provide families with the resources they need to make informed decisions about college affordability."
A Leading Voice in the Financial Aid Conversation
As a sought-after expert on college affordability and financial aid, Johnson is available for interviews and expert commentary. Her insights provide a critical perspective for media outlets covering the impact of shifting financial aid policies on students and families.
Topics Jessica is Available for Expert Commentary:
FAFSA
Department of Education
Pell Grants
Private Scholarships
Race Based Scholarships
1890 Agricultural Scholarship
HBCU Scholarships
DEI Scholarships
Financial Aid
Student Loans
College Admissions
Impact on the Shifts in Financial Aid on the Incoming Freshman Class and Current College Students
Learn more at https://scholarshipacademy.org/
