The 25h Annual LDC Gas Forum Southeast Takes Place in Savannah, GA, April 15 – 17, 2025
Over four hundred natural gas industry decision-makers gather at this annual event to consider insights about Southeast energy markets, and to structure transactions to buy, sell and transport natural gas.
Houston, TX, March 21, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Over four hundred energy industry professionals gather in April to gain insight and conduct analysis of up to the minute issues facing the U.S. Southeast natural gas market region. The 25th Annual LDC Gas Forum Energy Southeast takes place April 15 – 17, 2024 in Savannah, GA. This is the industry’s premier gathering for natural gas industry professionals, which is much more than simply a conference, with participants routinely negotiating commercial transactions during the event.
The Program for this year’s event is packed with relevant critical issues that natural gas market stakeholders are facing across the value chain. A key theme spanning the Agenda is the reset of markets to support energy independence policy, as well as supplying the remarkable projected increase in natural gas demand. Beyond these overarching themes, the Agenda also addresses issues unique to U.S. Southeast natural gas markets. Gas/electric coordination challenges, including electricity demand growth to serve AI Data Centers and general growth in reliable/non-intermittent electricity demand, translates into a significant forecasted increase for natural gas fired power generation. Midstream infrastructure expansions must be quickly developed to support the demand growth. LNG Exports, primarily from U.S. Gulf Coast liquefaction facilities, is now competing for supply from production regions that traditionally serve U.S. Southeast markets.
In addition, recurring LDC Gas Forum topics include market fundamentals (supply/demand), natural gas supply capabilities, midstream infrastructure project updates, end use natural gas user perspectives, policy/regulatory/legal analysis, and technology innovations. All this against a backdrop of commercial operations involving producing, transporting, and buying natural gas.
The convergence of these market conditions translates into potential for volatility and the need for informed decisions on structuring commercial arrangements into the future.
The content/insight program of the LDC Gas Forum Southeast consists of 2 ½ days of keynote presentations, and moderated panels. Keynote addresses include: Christie Neller, Vice President Administrative Services, Berkshire Hathaway Energy – Gas Transmission & Storage; James Pearson, Senior Market Analyst, ConocoPhillips; Dan Brouillette, CEO, Bridge Tender Holdings; Jeff Hammad, Chief Commercial Officer, Golden Pass LNG; Renee Lani,General Counsel, American Public Gas Association (APGA); Richard Meyer, Vice President of Energy Markets, Analysis & Standards, American Gas Association (AGA).
The Program also includes four moderated Panel discussions addressing a variety of timely topics, with knowledgeable industry experts including executives from: East Daley Analytics; Vanguard Renewables; bp; Physna; NatGasHub.com; NRG Energy; Kinder Morgan; CB&I; REV LNG; Chesapeake Utilities; Permacast Walls; Emerson; Trellis Energy Software; Marquette Energy Analytics; and Cleveland Advisory. These Panel discussions offer an excellent opportunity to gain insight on topical issues, with drill-down focus, from a variety of perspectives.
The agenda also allocates multiple sessions of dedicated time for networking, to facilitate discussion, including with speakers, and to meet and connect with existing and prospective customers.
This Forum focuses on U.S. Southeast natural gas markets, while six other LDC Gas Forums throughout the year address other key regions and market segments across the continent.
Even in today's digital age, natural gas market participants appreciate events that facilitate face-to-face interaction. The LDC Gas Forum is uniquely structured to meet this expectation. The Forums have been the venue of choice for thousands of participants for decades. Registration is still available!
The LDC Gas Forums (4), Gulf Coast Energy Forum, NatGas to Power Forum, and US-Mexico Natural Gas Forum series consists of seven annual events, each focused on a key natural gas market region across North America. This is where buyers and sellers meet to do business. Much more than simply conferences, the Forums are a well-structured event that delivers insights into critical issues affecting natural gas, LNG, natural gas power generation, and emerging energy markets, but in addition, provide participants opportunities to meet with industry counterparts to complete commercial business transactions. Timely panel discussions featuring key industry experts focus on important questions facing buyers, sellers, transportation operators, service/product suppliers, and other market stakeholders in competitive energy markets. Topics addressed include: natural gas market fundamentals (supply/demand) and price forecasting; LNG exports; natural gas power generation demand (incl. AI Data Centers); gas/electric coordination; natural gas infrastructure additions; energy policy, regulation and legal; Mexico natural gas exports; natural gas end user perspectives; virtual pipeline solutions; technology innovations for energy; energy evolution/additions providing supply security, affordability, and lower carbon alternatives (incl. certified gas, RNG, CCS).
Participants at the Forums include C-Suite market leaders, decision makers and subject matter experts, representing all segments of the commercial natural gas value chain including utilities, industrial gas consumers, producers, pipelines, marketers, key service/product providers, as well as policy makers, regulators and market analysts. Multiple dedicated networking sessions give you access to your clients, prospects, and peers to pursue opportunities in the market.
The LDC Gas Forums: Southeast, Northeast, Energy Innovations: Rockies & West, Mid-Continent, Gulf Coast Energy Forum, NatGas to Power Forum, and the US-Mexico Natural Gas Forum.
Where the Natural Gas Industry Gathers: Networking - Insights - Deal-Making
Contact
Christy Coleman
713-343-1873
www.ldcgasforums.com
