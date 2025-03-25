Author Gary Gardner’s New Book, "The Beacon," is a Fascinating Sci-Fi Novel That Centers Around a Farmer Who Forms an Unlikely Bond with an Alien Who Crash Lands on Earth

Recent release “The Beacon” from Page Publishing author Gary Gardner is a compelling novel that follows Baily, a farmer in Virginia who discovers a crashed spaceship and an injured alien in the rubble. After treating the alien’s wounds, Baily works to help the rest of the ship’s crew, all while trying to keep their existence secret.