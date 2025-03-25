Author Gary Gardner’s New Book, "The Beacon," is a Fascinating Sci-Fi Novel That Centers Around a Farmer Who Forms an Unlikely Bond with an Alien Who Crash Lands on Earth
Recent release “The Beacon” from Page Publishing author Gary Gardner is a compelling novel that follows Baily, a farmer in Virginia who discovers a crashed spaceship and an injured alien in the rubble. After treating the alien’s wounds, Baily works to help the rest of the ship’s crew, all while trying to keep their existence secret.
Whiteville, NC, March 25, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Gary Gardner, who resides in Whiteville, North Carolina, and enjoys spending his free time writing short stories, playing music, and working his garden and bees, has completed his new book, “The Beacon”: a gripping tale that centers around a farmer’s struggles to help the alien crew of a spaceship that crashes nearby in Virginia.
“There is a Beacon positioned above our galaxy prohibiting other crafts from distant planets entering the area and visiting Earth,” writes Gardner. “One night, a ship unintentionally crashed in Virginia. The man was injured. Baily found him on the road, took him home, and dressed his wounds. He asked Baily if he would be willing to help others who may need medical attention or a safe place to stay until help arrived. That would be the beginning of a friendship and also an exciting and perhaps a dangerous new life. Having to contend with visitors, prying eyes, and a life as a farmer, for Baily, it suddenly becomes a daunting task.”
Published by Page Publishing, Gary Gardner’s enthralling tale will transport readers as they follow along on Baily’s journey to help his new interstellar friends from the dangers present on both Earth and beyond. Expertly paced and character-driven, “The Beacon” is sure to keep the pages turning, making it a must-read for fans of the sci-fi genre.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “The Beacon” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation.
