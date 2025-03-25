Author Laurel Lei’s New Book, “Tugwaddle: The Dream Teacher,” is a Charming Story of a Magical Creature Who Helps Teach Children Important Lessons Through Their Dreams
Recent release “Tugwaddle: The Dream Teacher” from Page Publishing author Laurel Lei is a captivating tale that centers around Tugwaddle, a mysterious creature who appears in the dreams of children to help them learn all sorts of lessons. In this particular tale, Tugwaddle helps a young girl learn the beauty in being oneself.
New York, NY, March 25, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Laurel Lei, a native of Wisconsin who has a lifelong passion for art, having studied many styles and worked with oils, watercolors, pastels, and charcoal, has completed her new book, “Tugwaddle: The Dream Teacher”: a heartfelt tale that follows Tugwaddle, who helps a little girl named Wendy learn how great it is to be herself.
“Tugwaddle came to me in a dream one night. That is how he became the dream teacher,” writes Laurel. “With the faith and encouragement from my son, Brian, and my friends Liesa, Anne, Pat, and Hal—who thought I should share Tugwaddle with you—I present Tugwaddle’s first adventure. I hope you enjoy the lovable little guy as much as we do.”
Published by Page Publishing, Laurel Lei’s riveting tale is the first story in a planned series that follows Tugwaddle’s adventures through the dreams of children as he imparts valuable life lessons along the way. With colorful and vibrant artwork to help bring Laurel’s story to life, “Tugwaddle: The Dream Teacher” is sure to delight readers of all ages, helping them develop a deep appreciation for being themselves no matter what others may think of them.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “Tugwaddle: The Dream Teacher” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
