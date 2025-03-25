Author Laurel Lei’s New Book, “Tugwaddle: The Dream Teacher,” is a Charming Story of a Magical Creature Who Helps Teach Children Important Lessons Through Their Dreams

Recent release “Tugwaddle: The Dream Teacher” from Page Publishing author Laurel Lei is a captivating tale that centers around Tugwaddle, a mysterious creature who appears in the dreams of children to help them learn all sorts of lessons. In this particular tale, Tugwaddle helps a young girl learn the beauty in being oneself.