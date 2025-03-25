Author Amira Davis’s New Book, “In Memory of Saaid and Aaliyah: Two Angels Who Visited Us for a Moment in Time,” Reveals the Abuse the Author Endured as a Child
Recent release “In Memory of Saaid and Aaliyah: Two Angels Who Visited Us for a Moment in Time” from Page Publishing author Amira Davis is a poignant memoir documenting the abuse the author and her siblings faced throughout their childhood at the hands of her mother and stepfather, and how she managed to survive it all through God’s mercy.
Philadelphia, PA, March 25, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Amira Davis has completed her new book, “In Memory of Saaid and Aaliyah: Two Angels Who Visited Us for a Moment in Time”: a powerful and gripping account of the abuse the author endured at the hands of her mother and stepfather, the devastating impact this had on her while growing up, and how she found her path towards freedom.
“Aaliyah was abused on a daily basis, beaten in her face until she was unrecognizable and starved,” writes Davis. “Thank God the angel has come to take all of her pain away but not before the flies started to eat away at her body for days before being thrown into a steamer trunk to be placed and discarded underneath the George C. Platt Memorial Bridge in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Saaid and Aaliyah were two angels who visited us for a moment in time.”
Published by Page Publishing, Amira Davis’s heartfelt account weaves a powerful tale of abuse and survival, serving as a testament to the human spirit in times of darkness and trials. Deeply personal and candid, Davis shares “In Memory of Saaid and Aaliyah” in the hope of raising awareness of the ongoing crisis of child abuse while connecting with other survivors, helping them to know they are not along in their struggles.
Readers who wish to experience this potent work can purchase “In Memory of Saaid and Aaliyah: Two Angels Who Visited Us for a Moment in Time” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
“Aaliyah was abused on a daily basis, beaten in her face until she was unrecognizable and starved,” writes Davis. “Thank God the angel has come to take all of her pain away but not before the flies started to eat away at her body for days before being thrown into a steamer trunk to be placed and discarded underneath the George C. Platt Memorial Bridge in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Saaid and Aaliyah were two angels who visited us for a moment in time.”
Published by Page Publishing, Amira Davis’s heartfelt account weaves a powerful tale of abuse and survival, serving as a testament to the human spirit in times of darkness and trials. Deeply personal and candid, Davis shares “In Memory of Saaid and Aaliyah” in the hope of raising awareness of the ongoing crisis of child abuse while connecting with other survivors, helping them to know they are not along in their struggles.
Readers who wish to experience this potent work can purchase “In Memory of Saaid and Aaliyah: Two Angels Who Visited Us for a Moment in Time” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories