Author Amira Davis’s New Book, “In Memory of Saaid and Aaliyah: Two Angels Who Visited Us for a Moment in Time,” Reveals the Abuse the Author Endured as a Child

Recent release “In Memory of Saaid and Aaliyah: Two Angels Who Visited Us for a Moment in Time” from Page Publishing author Amira Davis is a poignant memoir documenting the abuse the author and her siblings faced throughout their childhood at the hands of her mother and stepfather, and how she managed to survive it all through God’s mercy.