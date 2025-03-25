Author Lorielle Lewis’s New Book, "Nurse's Notes on COVID-19," is a Collection of Stories and Observations from the Author’s Work as a Nurse During the COVID-19 Pandemic

Recent release “Nurse's Notes on COVID-19” from Page Publishing author Lorielle Lewis is a stunning series of stories and personal insight that follows the author as she serves as a frontline healthcare worker during the COVID-19 pandemic. Deeply personal and engaging, Lewis invites readers to discover the pandemic through a different light, providing a new understanding of this harrowing time.