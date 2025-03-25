Author Lorielle Lewis’s New Book, "Nurse's Notes on COVID-19," is a Collection of Stories and Observations from the Author’s Work as a Nurse During the COVID-19 Pandemic
Recent release “Nurse's Notes on COVID-19” from Page Publishing author Lorielle Lewis is a stunning series of stories and personal insight that follows the author as she serves as a frontline healthcare worker during the COVID-19 pandemic. Deeply personal and engaging, Lewis invites readers to discover the pandemic through a different light, providing a new understanding of this harrowing time.
Conyers, GA, March 25, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Lorielle Lewis, a board-certified psychiatric mental health nurse practitioner with nearly twenty-five years of nursing experience across various healthcare settings, has completed her new book, “Nurse's Notes on COVID-19”: a powerful true account of the author’s time serving on the front lines as a travel nurse during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Step into the chaotic and harrowing world of a travel nurse as she navigates the unprecedented challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic,” writes Lewis. “In ‘Nurse’s Notes on COVID-19,’ embark on a compelling journey that illuminates the untold stories behind the headlines.
“This captivating book immerses readers into the heart of the pandemic, offering an intimate and unfiltered account of the realities faced by healthcare professionals. From the initial assignment in the epicenter of New Rochelle, New York, to traversing through twenty-three additional states, this nurse’s experiences shed light on the full spectrum of emotions felt during this global crisis.
“Through poignant encounters with fellow healthcare heroes, the devastating loss of friends, and the profound connections formed with patients and their families, ‘Nurse’s Notes on COVID-19’ captures the essence of what it means to be on the front lines. It unveils the ugly truths of the virus while revealing the remarkable beauty and resilience that emerged amid the chaos.”
“Nurse's Notes on COVID-19” is not just for healthcare professionals or those directly impacted by the virus; it is for everyone seeking a deeper understanding of the human experience during this extraordinary time. Lorielle’s powerful storytelling invites readers to witness the extraordinary sacrifices made by nurses and healthcare professionals and to reflect on the fragility of life and the importance of compassion in our world.
Published by Page Publishing, Lorielle Lewis’s enthralling tale is an urgent call to action, urging society to address the far-reaching effects of the pandemic on individuals of all ages. It serves as a testament to the strength, dedication, and purpose-driven spirit of those who answered the call to care for the sick and dying.
With its heartfelt compassion, gripping narratives, and thought-provoking insights, “Nurse's Notes on COVID-19” is a must-read for anyone seeking to comprehend the profound impact of COVID-19 and to honor the heroes who selflessly fought on the front lines.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Nurse's Notes on COVID-19” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
