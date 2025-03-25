Valentine Wins Big at Owens Corning Platinum Conference in Orlando
Celebrating Excellence in Customer Service and Product Performance
Seattle, WA, March 25, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Valentine Roofing is proud to announce its recent success at the Owens Corning Platinum Conference held in Orlando, where the company took home two prestigious awards: the 2025 Service Excellence Award - Gold and the 2025 Product Excellence Award - Gold.
The Service Excellence Award - Gold recognizes Valentine Roofing's commitment to providing a consistent, superior customer experience. This award is based on average survey responses and likely-to-recommend ratings, highlighting the company's dedication to customer satisfaction.
The Product Excellence Award - Gold celebrates Valentine Roofing's outstanding performance in system selling for Owens Corning, America's #1 most trusted and recognized roofing brand. This award acknowledges the company's efforts to help homeowners understand the benefits of a complete Owens Corning roofing system to protect their homes.
“These awards are a testament to our continued dedication to our mission as a company. Since we founded our company in 2008, we have been on a journey to set the highest standard for our industry, committing to world-class customer service, superior products, and industry-best installation practices, all backed by our lifetime guarantee,” said Steven Heller, CEO of Valentine Roofing.
For more information about Valentine Roofing’s award-winning services, visit www.valentineroof.com or call (206) 766-3464.
About Valentine Roofing
Founded in 2008, Valentine Roofing serves the Puget Sound region with a mission to serve and care for their neighbors. The company offers a full range of roofing, gutter, and outdoor lighting services, including cleaning, installation, and repair, all delivered with a focus on exceptional customer experience. Valentine Roofing is a 2024 BBB Torch Award for Ethics finalist and maintains an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau.
For media inquiries, please contact:
Stacy Huang
Marketing Coordinator
Valentine Roofing
Phone: (206) 766-3464
Email: stacy.huang@valentineroof.com
Website: www.valentineroof.com
