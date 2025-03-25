Author Eileen Fitzcharles’s New Book, "Candle Lights," is a Charming Story That Follows a Family of Field Mice Who Must Find a Safe Place to Live During the Winter

Recent release “Candle Lights” from Covenant Books author Eileen Fitzcharles is an enchanting tale that follows a large family of field mice struggling to survive the harsh winter. When oldest daughter Janice saves her family from the dangers of Fox and snow, she leads them to a cozy cabin where an old man offers them safety.