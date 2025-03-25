Author Eileen Fitzcharles’s New Book, "Candle Lights," is a Charming Story That Follows a Family of Field Mice Who Must Find a Safe Place to Live During the Winter
Recent release “Candle Lights” from Covenant Books author Eileen Fitzcharles is an enchanting tale that follows a large family of field mice struggling to survive the harsh winter. When oldest daughter Janice saves her family from the dangers of Fox and snow, she leads them to a cozy cabin where an old man offers them safety.
Coudersport, PA, March 25, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Eileen Fitzcharles, who is of Cherokee ancestry and attended, online, the Institute of Children’s Literature, has completed her new book, “Candle Lights”: a heartfelt and captivating story that follows a field mouse who must find a safe haven for her family during the dangerous winter.
“A large family of field mice need to stay alive and find a warm safe place to survive the winter,” writes Fitzcharles. “Oldest daughter, Janice, saves them from Fox and the snow. She helps to chase away Fox. She finds a cabin with an old man living inside. After a scary fight to stay alive and out of Fox’s mouth, she convinces her family to come inside with the old man. The old man is delighted to have company, so he invites Janice in to eat cheese and peanut butter. The rest of the family then come in through the crack in the wall and live out their lives happily in this cabin with the old man for the rest of their days.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Eileen Fitzcharles’s new book is a poignant and charming story about family bonds, courage, and the kindness of strangers. With colorful artwork, that she illustrated herself to appear as if a child drew them all, to help make a child feel more like the book was made just for them and help bring the story to life, “Candle Lights” is sure to capture the hearts and imaginations of young readers, keeping them spellbound right up until the very end.
Readers can purchase “Candle Lights” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
“A large family of field mice need to stay alive and find a warm safe place to survive the winter,” writes Fitzcharles. “Oldest daughter, Janice, saves them from Fox and the snow. She helps to chase away Fox. She finds a cabin with an old man living inside. After a scary fight to stay alive and out of Fox’s mouth, she convinces her family to come inside with the old man. The old man is delighted to have company, so he invites Janice in to eat cheese and peanut butter. The rest of the family then come in through the crack in the wall and live out their lives happily in this cabin with the old man for the rest of their days.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Eileen Fitzcharles’s new book is a poignant and charming story about family bonds, courage, and the kindness of strangers. With colorful artwork, that she illustrated herself to appear as if a child drew them all, to help make a child feel more like the book was made just for them and help bring the story to life, “Candle Lights” is sure to capture the hearts and imaginations of young readers, keeping them spellbound right up until the very end.
Readers can purchase “Candle Lights” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories