Author Kimberly Corder’s New Book, "Jesus in the Suffering," is a Poignant and Faith-Based Guide Designed to Help Readers of All Backgrounds Grow Closer to the Lord

Recent release “Jesus in the Suffering: A 14-Day Guide to Keeping Your Eyes on Jesus in the Midst of Suffering” from Covenant Books author Kimberly Corder is a powerful and comprehensive two week guide to help readers forge a stronger relationship with God in order to overcome any of life’s obstacles.