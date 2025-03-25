Author Kimberly Corder’s New Book, "Jesus in the Suffering," is a Poignant and Faith-Based Guide Designed to Help Readers of All Backgrounds Grow Closer to the Lord
Recent release “Jesus in the Suffering: A 14-Day Guide to Keeping Your Eyes on Jesus in the Midst of Suffering” from Covenant Books author Kimberly Corder is a powerful and comprehensive two week guide to help readers forge a stronger relationship with God in order to overcome any of life’s obstacles.
Mansfield, MO, March 25, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Kimberly Corder, a wife, mother of four, and a two-time cancer survivor, has completed her new book, “Jesus in the Suffering: A 14-Day Guide to Keeping Your Eyes on Jesus in the Midst of Suffering”: a daily, two week devotional aimed at helping readers grow in their relationship with the Lord and discover his presence in their daily lives, no matter what struggles they may be facing.
“‘Jesus in the Suffering’ is a two-week journey to developing daily habits that grow you closer to God,” writes Corder. “Keeping your eyes on Jesus while going through suffering, trials, and hard times can be difficult. It’s easy to question where God is during our suffering and wonder why we have to endure so much. God is with us during our times of suffering, and this guide will help you develop small, daily habits to keep your eyes on Jesus in the midst of your suffering. Start this fourteen-day journey and watch God reveal His presence in your life.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Kimberly Corder’s new book will take readers on a powerful journey to discover how God is always present in their lives, ready to help them through life’s most difficult moments with his unending glory and salvation.
Drawing upon her own relationship with the Lord and her faith in the wake of her cancer battles, Corder shares this devotional in the hope of connecting with readers so that they too may know there is always hope in the darkness when one places their trust in their Creator.
Readers can purchase “Jesus in the Suffering: A 14-Day Guide to Keeping Your Eyes on Jesus in the Midst of Suffering” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
