Author James Frederick Jones’s New Book, "The Very Best of You: Lifestyle Collection Series," is an Inspiring Series to Help Readers Discover God’s Desire for Them
Recent release “The Very Best of You: Lifestyle Collection Series” from Covenant Books author James Frederick Jones is a heartfelt collection of short stories full of inspiration, motivation, and spirituality that will help readers gain insight into becoming the best version of themselves that also aligns with God’s design and purpose for them.
Philiadelphia, PA, March 25, 2025 --(PR.com)-- James Frederick Jones, a loving husband, father, and grandfather, as well as an army veteran, ordained minister, and native of Florence, South Carolina, has completed his new book, “The Very Best of You: Lifestyle Collection Series”: a heartfelt and compelling series of short stories inspired by the author’s own experiences to help motivate readers to pursue their best selves and recognize their worth as God views them.
Author James Frederick Jones currently resides in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, where he has lived for over forty years. His secondary education includes a bachelor and Master of Arts degree in theology from Jameson Christian College, as well as a Doctor of Theology from International Christian University.
“‘The Very Best of You’ is a book that is an easy read about becoming the best version of yourself only like you can,” shares Jones. “You’ll come to realize and understand that God’s desires for you is so much bigger than you can even imagine, and He wants you to experience His best at what life has to offer you through Him—seeing then that your life will take on a whole new meaning.
“This book will indeed challenge you to be more and do more as you live your best life because living is your best teacher. On every page, there is a lesson to be learned, and you will come away from each chapter feeling empowered. All of the content is geared toward a lifestyle that includes God in it, with each word detailed to bring about God’s presence and provision as you read them. The insight and foresight that this book gives will forever be life-changing each time it is read. There is a powerful message and synergy throughout this book, and that is for you to be the best version of yourself each and every day because anything else is living beneath your privilege. This book constantly reminds you that God has your best interest at heart and that He wants nothing more than for you to know that you got what it takes because He has already given you everything you need to bring out the very best in your life.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, James Frederick Jones’s new book is inspired by the author’s commitment to creating a lifestyle collection series that touches the heart, soul, and mind while giving glory and honor to God. Through sharing his writings, Jones hopes to inspire others with his ministry through the written word, providing the tools one needs to live a life of true fulfillment.
Readers can purchase “The Very Best of You: Lifestyle Collection Series” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
