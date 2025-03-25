Author James Frederick Jones’s New Book, "The Very Best of You: Lifestyle Collection Series," is an Inspiring Series to Help Readers Discover God’s Desire for Them

Recent release “The Very Best of You: Lifestyle Collection Series” from Covenant Books author James Frederick Jones is a heartfelt collection of short stories full of inspiration, motivation, and spirituality that will help readers gain insight into becoming the best version of themselves that also aligns with God’s design and purpose for them.