Alexander Paterson Brown’s New Book, "Betty the Bee," is a Charming Tale That Follows a Bee Who Finds Herself in a Sticky Situation After Refusing to Tie Her Shoelaces
Statesville, NC, March 25, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Alexander Paterson Brown, who began writing as a young father to entertain his three daughters, has completed his most recent book, “Betty the Bee”: a captivating story of a bee named Betty, who dislikes tying her shoelaces because she doesn’t quite know how. After setting out one day, Betty soon finds herself in a spot of trouble all because she left her laces untied.
In his younger years, author Alexander Paterson Brown ran boats on the Fraser River and worked for a large tugboat company. For a spell, he was a commercial fisherman, but after his boat sank, he chose a safer line of work. Now in his senior years, the author currently lives in North Carolina with his wife and daughter, two dogs, one pestiferous cat, three ducks, and two peacocks.
“One of the first challenges in a child’s life is learning to tie his or her shoelaces,” shares Brown. “It can be daunting, and some choose to avoid it. What if going out to play depended on the child tying those laces, but could not do it? What could the child do? What if the child tricked her mom into thinking she had?
“What if the child was a little bee called Betty? What could possibly go wrong? This is a story about Betty the Bee, who, in her little bee mind, thought she’d gotten away with it and what her mom had to do as a consequence.”
Published by Fulton Books, Alexander Paterson Brown’s book is sure to capture the hearts and imaginations of young readers as they follow along on Betty’s adventures, discovering how she not only gets out of her jam but finds a solution to her shoe tying dilemma.
With colorful and vibrant artwork to help bring Brown’s story to life, “Betty the Bee” is sure to delight readers of all ages, inviting them to revisit this engaging story over and over again.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Betty the Bee” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
