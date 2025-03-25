Reagan Chapman’s Newly Released "Hark and Herald" is a Charming Tale of Purpose and Faith
“Hark and Herald” from Christian Faith Publishing author Reagan Chapman is a delightful children’s story that highlights the importance of embracing one’s unique gifts and trusting in God’s plan.
Abilene, TX, March 25, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Hark and Herald”: an inspiring and heartwarming tale that encourages young readers to appreciate their God-given talents. “Hark and Herald” is the creation of published author, Reagan Chapman, an English teacher and a storyteller. She has been an avid reader since childhood and loves to escape into the limitless worlds created by authors. Her active imagination has led her to an enthusiasm for writing. She enjoys writing in her country home in West Texas with her two dogs snuggled up close.
Chapman shares, “Not understanding the importance of their gift, Hark and Herald struggle to see how their loud voices will be helpful. After years of trying and failing to find the right use for their gift, God’s plan is finally revealed at a most important time! Follow Hark and Herald to discover how every gift from God has a special purpose.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Reagan Chapman’s new book is a heartwarming journey of faith, perseverance, and the joy of discovering one’s divine purpose.
Consumers can purchase “Hark and Herald” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Hark and Herald,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
