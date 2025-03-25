Emily G. Ortega’s Newly Released “The Little Paper Heart El Corazoncito de Papel” is a Charming Bilingual Children’s Book Celebrating Self-Worth and Spreading Happiness
“The Little Paper Heart El Corazoncito de Papel” from Christian Faith Publishing author Emily G. Ortega is a delightful bilingual tale that teaches children the importance of kindness and recognizing their unique value.
Ellenville, NY, March 25, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “The Little Paper Heart El Corazoncito de Papel”: an engaging story that inspires young readers to embrace their individuality and understand that everyone has the power to make a positive impact. “The Little Paper Heart El Corazoncito de Papel” is the creation of published author, Emily G. Ortega.
Ortega shares, “Join Valentine—a small, handmade Valentine’s Day gift—as she learns that everyone is capable of making others happy. And no matter if you are small or big, fancy or simple, you are still special in your own very unique way.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Emily G. Ortega’s new book offers a beautifully written bilingual narrative in English and Spanish, making it a valuable resource for families seeking to share lessons of love and acceptance across languages.
Consumers can purchase “The Little Paper Heart El Corazoncito de Papel” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Little Paper Heart El Corazoncito de Papel,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
