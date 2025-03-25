James Canfield Jr.’s Newly Released "Having Faith in the Promises of Christ" is an Insightful Guide to Strengthening One's Spiritual Walk
“Having Faith in the Promises of Christ” from Christian Faith Publishing author James Canfield Jr. is a thoughtful exploration of faith, offering encouragement and wisdom for Christians navigating life’s challenges while deepening their trust in God’s promises.
Vallejo, CA, March 25, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Having Faith in the Promises of Christ”: an inspiring guide to developing enduring faith in both good times and difficult moments. “Having Faith in the Promises of Christ” is the creation of published author, James Canfield Jr., a dedicated husband of nearly thirty years who lives in Northern California near Napa. Over the past thirty-plus years, he has served God as a catechist, Eucharist minister, Scripture study group leader, and Christian apologist. For the past three years, he has been an ordained nondenominational Christian pastor of the Repentant Apostles Evangelistic parachurch Christian faith-based ministry, ministering the Gospel of Jesus Christ for salvation to the lost and restoration to the broken.
Canfield shares, “Christians, who believe in a loving Creator, have trouble interpreting pain. Believing in a personal and loving God can be difficult when there are so many realities in this world telling us we are foolish and misguided. Our life storms of pain and suffering are individual and affect us to our very core. God is calling everyone at various times to new levels of faith; some of these levels will require enduring faith where there is no evidence or proof. Others simply require belief.
“Where are you now in your walk? Have you found yourself struggling with faith? I invite you to journey with me through the pages of this book as I share with you what faith is and is not. My prayer is that by helping you to have eyes that can see and ears that can hear, you will be able to stand firm in your faith both in the good and the bad times in your life. Rest assured, this is the truth: there is no problem, difficulty, or struggle that you face that is bigger than God.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, James Canfield Jr.’s new book is a compassionate and insightful resource for anyone seeking to deepen their faith and trust in the promises of Christ, offering guidance on how to remain steadfast through life’s trials.
Consumers can purchase “Having Faith in the Promises of Christ” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Having Faith in the Promises of Christ,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
