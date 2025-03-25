Melissa Wittke’s Newly Released "Mommy, Am I Different?" is a Heartwarming Exploration of Self-Love and Faith
“Mommy, Am I Different?” from Christian Faith Publishing author Melissa Wittke is an uplifting children’s book that redefines what it means to be different, offering readers an empowering perspective on individuality through the lens of God’s love.
Millersville, MD, March 25, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Mommy, Am I Different?”: a touching and insightful children’s story about understanding and embracing what makes us unique. “Mommy, Am I Different?” is the creation of published author, Melissa Wittke, a Christian inspirational writer, a wife, a mother, a consultant, and a business owner. Her passion is writing, sharing, and leading people to the life God created them to have.
Wittke shares, “Going to the playground should always be fun, but not today. Plum gets told by the kids on the playground that she doesn’t look like them, and they even laugh at her name. Feeling bad, tears soon follow, and Plum wants to understand why she doesn’t fit in.
“What does it mean to be different? In this playful conversation between Plum and her mother, the word 'different' is redefined in the most empowering way. 'Mommy, Am I Different?' is a beautiful exploration of what it means to be different and an uncovering of the truth of how God made each one of us.
“'Mommy, Am I Different?' is book one in the Mumsy Series. Look for Plum to explore more of life’s silly and serious questions too.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Melissa Wittke’s new book offers a heartfelt message of acceptance, encouragement, and faith, making it a perfect addition to any child’s bookshelf.
Consumers can purchase “Mommy, Am I Different?” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Mommy, Am I Different?” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Wittke shares, “Going to the playground should always be fun, but not today. Plum gets told by the kids on the playground that she doesn’t look like them, and they even laugh at her name. Feeling bad, tears soon follow, and Plum wants to understand why she doesn’t fit in.
“What does it mean to be different? In this playful conversation between Plum and her mother, the word 'different' is redefined in the most empowering way. 'Mommy, Am I Different?' is a beautiful exploration of what it means to be different and an uncovering of the truth of how God made each one of us.
“'Mommy, Am I Different?' is book one in the Mumsy Series. Look for Plum to explore more of life’s silly and serious questions too.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Melissa Wittke’s new book offers a heartfelt message of acceptance, encouragement, and faith, making it a perfect addition to any child’s bookshelf.
Consumers can purchase “Mommy, Am I Different?” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Mommy, Am I Different?” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories