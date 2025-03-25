Walker Peacock, Psy.D.’s Newly Released “The Boy Who Couldn’t Fly” is an Inspiring Tale of Perseverance and Self-Belief
“The Boy Who Couldn’t Fly” from Christian Faith Publishing author Walker Peacock, Psy.D. is a heartfelt story that explores resilience, the power of belief, and the importance of supportive teachers and mentors in overcoming challenges.
Houston, TX, March 25, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “The Boy Who Couldn’t Fly”: a touching and motivational story about determination and the struggle to overcome self-doubt. “The Boy Who Couldn’t Fly” is the creation of published author, Walker Peacock, Psy.D., a clinical psychologist in Houston, where he lives with his wife and daughter. Growing up with undiagnosed ADHD, Dr. Peacock often heard from coaches and teachers that he was stupid or lazy or that he just didn’t care. If it weren’t for his parents and a collection of very special teachers and therapists, he may have just started to believe it.
Peacock shares, “Have you ever had a dream and been told that you’re just a dreamer? For one young prince, that dream is to fly. But wanting something is only the first step toward attaining it. We have to try, fail, and try again. We have to want it enough to push past all of the doubts, not just the doubts of others but also the doubts within our own minds. But most importantly, we need teachers who believe in us, even when we don’t believe in ourselves.
“'The Boy Who Couldn’t Fly' is a story of one boy’s unwavering quest to overcome his limitations in order to achieve his dreams. More so, it is a metaphor for how learning and emotional disabilities can make something seem impossible, even when it seems so effortless for others. But if we can find the courage to fail, the curiosity to learn from our failures, and the tenacity to try again, dreams can come true.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Walker Peacock, Psy.D.’s new book is a powerful reminder that perseverance, belief, and the right support system can help anyone rise above obstacles and reach their full potential.
Consumers can purchase “The Boy Who Couldn’t Fly” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Boy Who Couldn’t Fly,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Peacock shares, “Have you ever had a dream and been told that you’re just a dreamer? For one young prince, that dream is to fly. But wanting something is only the first step toward attaining it. We have to try, fail, and try again. We have to want it enough to push past all of the doubts, not just the doubts of others but also the doubts within our own minds. But most importantly, we need teachers who believe in us, even when we don’t believe in ourselves.
“'The Boy Who Couldn’t Fly' is a story of one boy’s unwavering quest to overcome his limitations in order to achieve his dreams. More so, it is a metaphor for how learning and emotional disabilities can make something seem impossible, even when it seems so effortless for others. But if we can find the courage to fail, the curiosity to learn from our failures, and the tenacity to try again, dreams can come true.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Walker Peacock, Psy.D.’s new book is a powerful reminder that perseverance, belief, and the right support system can help anyone rise above obstacles and reach their full potential.
Consumers can purchase “The Boy Who Couldn’t Fly” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Boy Who Couldn’t Fly,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories