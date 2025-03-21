CareNow® Centers Earn Reaccreditation from the Urgent Care Association
HCA HealthONE’s urgent care clinics reaccredited for highest level of distinction in patient care
Denver, CO, March 21, 2025 --(PR.com)-- CareNow® urgent care clinics across HCA HealthONE have achieved reaccreditation through the Urgent Care Association (UCA), recognizing our commitment to delivering the highest quality of care and service to patients. CareNow’s clinics provide patients with walk-in, extended-hour medical attention with licensed providers for a large scope of medical conditions and have met all of the Urgent Care Association’s established standards and criteria for quality of patient care, safety and scope of services.
Urgent care is a convenient and affordable option for medical conditions that cannot wait for a scheduled appointment with a primary care physician. CareNow accepts unscheduled, walk-in patients during all hours of operation.
When a medical condition cannot be handled by a patient’s regular doctor – such as unexpected cuts, burns, sprains or fractures that do not require a visit to the emergency room – CareNow’s urgent care clinics are equipped with X-ray, laboratory services and licensed providers available to perform minor procedures like suturing.
Urgent care fills the gap between primary care and hospital emergency rooms, offering increased convenience and accessibility for the whole family. With twelve locations across the Denver-metro area, CareNow aims to meet patients when and where they need care.
CareNow is proud to be part of the less than 20% of urgent care centers in the country that receive the UCA accreditation. This reaccreditation reflects CareNow’s deep dedication to patients in the communities it serves. For more information about CareNow services, visit CareNow.com.
Urgent care is a convenient and affordable option for medical conditions that cannot wait for a scheduled appointment with a primary care physician. CareNow accepts unscheduled, walk-in patients during all hours of operation.
When a medical condition cannot be handled by a patient’s regular doctor – such as unexpected cuts, burns, sprains or fractures that do not require a visit to the emergency room – CareNow’s urgent care clinics are equipped with X-ray, laboratory services and licensed providers available to perform minor procedures like suturing.
Urgent care fills the gap between primary care and hospital emergency rooms, offering increased convenience and accessibility for the whole family. With twelve locations across the Denver-metro area, CareNow aims to meet patients when and where they need care.
CareNow is proud to be part of the less than 20% of urgent care centers in the country that receive the UCA accreditation. This reaccreditation reflects CareNow’s deep dedication to patients in the communities it serves. For more information about CareNow services, visit CareNow.com.
Contact
HealthONEContact
Stephanie Sullivan
303-584-8029
www.healthonecares.com
Stephanie Sullivan
303-584-8029
www.healthonecares.com
Categories