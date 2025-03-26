Peggy Boring’s Newly Released “God Sees You, And He Knows Your Name” is a Faith-Filled Children’s Book That Reassures Young Readers of God’s Presence in Their Lives
“God Sees You, And He Knows Your Name” from Christian Faith Publishing author Peggy Boring is a beautifully illustrated and spiritually enriching children’s book that helps little ones understand that God sees, loves, and cares for them through all moments of life—both joyful and challenging.
Marietta, OH, March 26, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “God Sees You, And He Knows Your Name”: an inspiring and engaging book that teaches children about God’s unwavering love and presence in their lives. “God Sees You, And He Knows Your Name” is the creation of published author, Peggy Boring, a dedicated grandmother who holds a bachelor of arts degree in Christian education from West Virginia Wesleyan College in Buckhannon, West Virginia. She is also an ordained minister and has held various positions in her church community. She is retired and, along with her husband, now owns and operates a guest vacation home in Marietta, Ohio.
Boring shares, “God sees you on your birthday...Your birthday is special to Him Too!
Psalm 37:23: 'He delights in every minute of your life.'
“God loves when you celebrate special days in your life. Do you know when we celebrate Jesus’ birthday?
These and other questions in 'God Sees You' help to open dialogue that encourages your little one that God sees them in good times and even in sad times.
“This beautifully illustrated book will be a delight to share with that special child in your life. Let's talk about God!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Peggy Boring’s new book offers a tender and faith-based message designed to uplift and encourage young readers, helping them build a strong spiritual foundation.
Consumers can purchase “God Sees You, And He Knows Your Name” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “God Sees You, And He Knows Your Name,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
