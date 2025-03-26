Peggy Boring’s Newly Released “God Sees You, And He Knows Your Name” is a Faith-Filled Children’s Book That Reassures Young Readers of God’s Presence in Their Lives

“God Sees You, And He Knows Your Name” from Christian Faith Publishing author Peggy Boring is a beautifully illustrated and spiritually enriching children’s book that helps little ones understand that God sees, loves, and cares for them through all moments of life—both joyful and challenging.