Kyle Dow’s Newly Released "Benji and the Flat Tire" is a Charming and Educational Children’s Story About Problem-Solving and Teamwork
“Benji and the Flat Tire” from Christian Faith Publishing author Kyle Dow is an engaging children’s book that teaches young readers the value of patience, teamwork, and learning new skills through a relatable real-life experience.
Poulsbo, WA, March 26, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Benji and the Flat Tire”: a heartwarming and educational story that encourages children to embrace everyday challenges as learning opportunities. “Benji and the Flat Tire” is the creation of published author, Kyle Dow, who lives with his wife and four kids in Kitsap County, Washington, where they all enjoy walks in the woods around the house, walks down the beach to collect the best rocks and shells, and once in a while, they fly kites.
Dow shares, “Benji is excited to go to the park and fly his kite but soon discovers that the car has a flat tire.
“His dad knows how to change it but needs his help. Benji happily lends a hand and in the process learns how to change a tire.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Kyle Dow’s new book is a delightful blend of storytelling and life lessons, perfect for young readers eager to learn about responsibility and problem-solving.
Consumers can purchase “Benji and the Flat Tire” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Benji and the Flat Tire,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
