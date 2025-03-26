William Mckenzie’s Newly Released "Salvation, Healing, Deliverance, the Prophetic Word, and Spiritual Roots to Diseases" is a Compelling Exploration of Faith
“Salvation, Healing, Deliverance, the Prophetic Word, and Spiritual Roots to Diseases” from Christian Faith Publishing author William McKenzie is an insightful discussion on salvation, the power of the prophetic word, and the spiritual connection to healing and disease.
Lakewood, OH, March 26, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Salvation, Healing, Deliverance, the Prophetic Word, and Spiritual Roots to Diseases”: a thought-provoking book that delves into biblical truths regarding salvation, divine healing, deliverance, and the spiritual factors that can contribute to disease. “Salvation, Healing, Deliverance, the Prophetic Word, and Spiritual Roots to Diseases” is the creation of published author, William McKenzie, who ministered for fifteen years at the Cleveland Detention Center every Tuesday and ministered three and a half years with the Healing Rooms of Greater Cleveland every Thursday. He is licensed with Evangelical Church Alliance since 2007.
McKenzie shares, “Do you think that there is life after death? The Bible says that we are saved by grace through faith. It says that if we confess with our mouth the Lord Jesus Christ and believe in our heart that God has raised Him from the dead, that we will be saved. The Bible says that we must be born again to see the kingdom of God and to have eternal life.
“Jesus is not just your Savior but also your healer, baptizer with the Holy Spirit, and your soon-coming King. Are you ready for life, abundant life and eternal life?
“God speaks to us through His still small voice and also through the spiritual gift of the prophetic word.
“I have learned as I was a healing technician with the Healing Rooms of Greater Cleveland that there are spiritual roots to diseases.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, William McKenzie’s new book offers a faith-based perspective on healing, spiritual warfare, and the prophetic word, encouraging readers to seek deeper understanding and connection with God.
Consumers can purchase “Salvation, Healing, Deliverance, the Prophetic Word, and Spiritual Roots to Diseases” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Salvation, Healing, Deliverance, the Prophetic Word, and Spiritual Roots to Diseases,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
