Michael Farley’s Newly Released "Jesus and Me" is a Captivating Collection of Biblical Stories Paired with Inspiring Companion Songs
“Jesus and Me: Encounters with Messiah: A collection of biblical stories and companion songs.” from Christian Faith Publishing author Michael Farley offers readers a unique and immersive experience, bringing biblical encounters with Jesus to life through storytelling, dramatization, and music.
Leakey, TX, March 26, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Jesus and Me: Encounters with Messiah: A collection of biblical stories and companion songs.”: an engaging and faith-filled journey that explores the lives of those forever changed by Jesus’s love and teachings. “Jesus and Me: Encounters with Messiah: A collection of biblical stories and companion songs.” is the creation of published author, Michael Farley, a dedicated husband, father, and grandfather who holds a bachelor of arts degree from Los Angeles Baptist College. For more information, visit Jesusandmeproject.net.
Michael Farley shares, “A day in the life of Jesus...
“Jesus touched and changed lives wherever he went.
“In his book Jesus and Me, Encounters with Messiah, Michael Farley introduces you to everyday people, people of faith, people with doubts, the righteous as well as sinners; hurting people, and some of his beloved disciples all of whom were deeply impacted by his love and teachings.
“Meet:
· Simeon and Anna in the Temple
· A Samaritan Woman at Jacob’s well
· A desperate demon-possessed young boy
· An ailing woman who touched his cloak
· The thief on the cross
· And others
“The stories are brought to life utilizing three artistic forms, an adaptational story that you will read in the book or hear dramatized by professional voice-over actors on the website. There is also a companion song that goes along with each story. Use these biblically-based stories and songs for church services and special programs.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Michael Farley’s new book offers a fresh and dynamic approach to experiencing the transformative encounters of Jesus, making Scripture come alive in an engaging and accessible way.
Consumers can purchase “Jesus and Me: Encounters with Messiah: A collection of biblical stories and companion songs.” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Jesus and Me: Encounters with Messiah: A collection of biblical stories and companion songs.” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
