Anita Stump’s Newly Released "Red and the Glorious Day" is a Heartwarming Children’s Story Celebrating Friendship, Kindness, and the Beauty of Differences
“Red and the Glorious Day” from Christian Faith Publishing author Anita Stump is a charming and uplifting tale that teaches children the value of kindness, acceptance, and the joy of unexpected friendships.
Quarryville, PA, March 26, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Red and the Glorious Day”: a delightful and meaningful children’s book that highlights the importance of compassion and understanding. “Red and the Glorious Day” is the creation of published author, Anita Stump, a dedicated wife, mother, and grandmother who served her community as a special education teacher. It was during her twenty-seven year of teaching that she has honed her storytelling skills. Likewise, in the classroom, Anita has the opportunity to spread kindness and encourage others to do the same. As an eternal optimist, she is blessed to see the good in almost every situation and person.
Stump shares, “Red is a curious girl who loves exploring. She finds an unlikely friend at the pond, and they are having a truly glorious time together. Unfortunately, something happens that make her doubt her new friendship. This book proves that we are not all created equal, but we were created to help each other and to show kindness.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Anita Stump’s new book delivers an inspiring message about the power of friendship and the beauty of embracing differences. With engaging storytelling and a heartfelt lesson, Red and the Glorious Day is sure to become a treasured addition to any child’s bookshelf.
Consumers can purchase “Red and the Glorious Day” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Red and the Glorious Day,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
