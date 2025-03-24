Fieldcode Unveils Key Insights at Solar Solutions Amsterdam 2025: Shaping the Future of Solar Energy
Nuremberg, Germany, March 24, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Solar Solutions Amsterdam 2025 brought together industry leaders, innovators, and professionals to explore the latest advancements shaping the solar energy sector. Fieldcode participated in the event, demonstrating how automation enhances service efficiency and customer satisfaction in solar field operations.
Key Discussions at Solar Solutions Amsterdam 2025
HiMO X10
LONGi introduced the HiMO X10, a high-performance solar module designed for the Benelux market, where maximizing efficiency per square meter is a priority. Built for resilience, this module ensures durability in various climate conditions, increasing long-term energy production.
PV System Maintenance
ForSur Solar’s session on photovoltaic system maintenance addressed a key challenge: determining which maintenance tasks provide real value. While preventive maintenance is essential, unnecessary interventions can increase costs without significant performance gains.
Solar Energy in 2050
Discussions focused on AI-driven energy management, advanced battery storage, and automation as major disruptors in solar technology. These innovations aim to enhance energy efficiency, reduce grid dependency, and minimize manual interventions in system upkeep.
PV Installations on Weak Roofs
New lightweight mounting systems are expanding solar installations to buildings with structural limitations. However, these projects require precise planning, advanced assessments, and customized installation strategies.
Fieldcode’s Role in Advancing Solar Service
At Solar Solutions Amsterdam, Fieldcode showcased Zero-Touch automation, demonstrating how advanced scheduling and automation optimize installation, streamline maintenance workflows, and enhance real-time technician support. As part of the event’s agenda, Fieldcode presented "The Key to Customer Satisfaction – How Automation Elevates Service Excellence," highlighting how automation-driven processes enhance service efficiency.
With the solar sector growing at an unprecedented rate, FSM solutions are playing an increasingly vital role in ensuring service efficiency, reducing operational costs, and maintaining reliability at scale.
About Solar Solutions – Amsterdam
Solar Solutions Amsterdam is the leading trade fair for solar energy professionals in the Benelux region, featuring over 500 exhibitors, live demonstrations, and expert-led seminars. The event highlights key industry themes, including smart energy management, solar-powered climate control, green mobility, circular economy solutions, and advancements in renewable energy storage and hydrogen technology.
About Fieldcode
Fieldcode is a field service management software built on 20 years of global expertise. It delivers a fully automated Zero-Touch process, automating ticket movement from creation to technician without manual intervention and easing the workload for dispatchers. The software leverages cutting-edge technology to optimize field operations, simplify processes, and improve efficiency across every stage of service management.
Key Discussions at Solar Solutions Amsterdam 2025
HiMO X10
LONGi introduced the HiMO X10, a high-performance solar module designed for the Benelux market, where maximizing efficiency per square meter is a priority. Built for resilience, this module ensures durability in various climate conditions, increasing long-term energy production.
PV System Maintenance
ForSur Solar’s session on photovoltaic system maintenance addressed a key challenge: determining which maintenance tasks provide real value. While preventive maintenance is essential, unnecessary interventions can increase costs without significant performance gains.
Solar Energy in 2050
Discussions focused on AI-driven energy management, advanced battery storage, and automation as major disruptors in solar technology. These innovations aim to enhance energy efficiency, reduce grid dependency, and minimize manual interventions in system upkeep.
PV Installations on Weak Roofs
New lightweight mounting systems are expanding solar installations to buildings with structural limitations. However, these projects require precise planning, advanced assessments, and customized installation strategies.
Fieldcode’s Role in Advancing Solar Service
At Solar Solutions Amsterdam, Fieldcode showcased Zero-Touch automation, demonstrating how advanced scheduling and automation optimize installation, streamline maintenance workflows, and enhance real-time technician support. As part of the event’s agenda, Fieldcode presented "The Key to Customer Satisfaction – How Automation Elevates Service Excellence," highlighting how automation-driven processes enhance service efficiency.
With the solar sector growing at an unprecedented rate, FSM solutions are playing an increasingly vital role in ensuring service efficiency, reducing operational costs, and maintaining reliability at scale.
About Solar Solutions – Amsterdam
Solar Solutions Amsterdam is the leading trade fair for solar energy professionals in the Benelux region, featuring over 500 exhibitors, live demonstrations, and expert-led seminars. The event highlights key industry themes, including smart energy management, solar-powered climate control, green mobility, circular economy solutions, and advancements in renewable energy storage and hydrogen technology.
About Fieldcode
Fieldcode is a field service management software built on 20 years of global expertise. It delivers a fully automated Zero-Touch process, automating ticket movement from creation to technician without manual intervention and easing the workload for dispatchers. The software leverages cutting-edge technology to optimize field operations, simplify processes, and improve efficiency across every stage of service management.
Contact
FieldcodeContact
Despoina Mountanea
+306987921200
www.fieldcode.com
Despoina Mountanea
+306987921200
www.fieldcode.com
Categories