Dolly A. Colby Selected for a Lifetime Achievement Award by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
San Carlos, CA, March 20, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Dolly A. Colby of San Carlos, California, has been selected for a Lifetime Achievement Award by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of healthcare. She will be featured in the Spring 2025 issue of P.O.W.E.R. Magazine and will also be showcased on the iconic Times Square Billboards this spring.
About Dolly A. Colby
Dolly A. Colby R.N., B.S.N., at Refined M.D., a comprehensive aesthetics, facial plastics, and dermatology clinic, prioritizing the goals of each individual client. Colby has been recognized for her specialization in BioTE hormone replacement therapy and Semaglutide injections for weight loss. She also works with woman as a labor and delivery nurse at a community hospital in Redwood City.
Colby has a Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting from Cal Berkeley. She pursued this work for several years as a finance manager at United Airlines. However, her most important job has been her family and raising her son. While raising her son, she went back to school and earned an M.S. in biochemistry from Stanford University.
Colby volunteers as a docent at Filoli Gardens in Woodside, California, which is a historic home with extensive gardens. She is an avid reader of historical fiction and has curated several home gardens where she utilizes the herbs and flowers grown to complete her joy of cooking and entertaining.
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) is a dynamic and diverse network of high-achieving women making a real difference. For nearly a decade, we've provided a platform for women from all walks of life and all stages of their career to connect, collaborate, and empower each other to reach new heights. Our website, quarterly magazine, and exclusive events showcase member achievements and offer opportunities to gain recognition, build valuable business relationships, and access a wealth of knowledge and resources. If you or someone you know is a driven, accomplished woman looking to be recognized and make valuable connections, visit https://www.powerwoe.com/nomination-form/ to access POWER's nomination form for consideration.
