Wings Empire Celebrates the Launch of BuffaloFries.com and 6th Anniversary with Exclusive Deals
Wings Empire, the Home of the Buffalo Fries, launches BuffaloFries.com to celebrate its 6-year anniversary. Located at 2719 S Vermont Ave., Los Angeles, CA, the eatery offers a delicious variety of Buffalo Fries, including Buffalo Chicken Fries, Hot Flamin’ Cheetos Fries, Buffalo Shrimp Fries, and BBQ Pulled Pork Fries. Enjoy a buy-one-get-one-free small fries offer in March 2025 and a 10% student discount for USC Trojans and surrounding communities.
Los Angeles, CA, March 21, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Wings Empire, the renowned Home of the Buffalo Fries, is excited to announce the launch of its new website, BuffaloFries.com, to better serve its loyal customers. Located at 2719 S Vermont Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90007, Wings Empire is celebrated for its first-class finger-licking Buffalo Fries, featuring mouthwatering options like Buffalo Chicken Fries, Hot Flamin’ Cheetos Fries, Buffalo Shrimp Fries, and BBQ Pulled Pork Fries.
As part of its 6-year anniversary celebration, Wings Empire is offering an irresistible deal: buy any Buffalo Fries and get one small Buffalo Fries free throughout March 2025. The promotion is a way to thank the community for their continued support and love for their signature fries.
Additionally, Wings Empire welcomes USC Trojans students and nearby residents with a special 10% discount for a limited time. This exclusive offer ensures students and locals can savor their favorite Buffalo Fries at an even better value.
Visit BuffaloFries.com to explore the full menu and learn more about their exciting offers. Wings Empire invites everyone in the Los Angeles area to celebrate, indulge, and experience the ultimate Buffalo Fries sensation.
For more information, contact Wings Empire at (323) 733-4071 or visit the restaurant at 2719 S Vermont Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90007.
About Wings Empire:
Wings Empire is a premier eatery known for its signature Buffalo Fries, offering unique, flavorful, and satisfying creations for every palate. With a commitment to quality and community, Wings Empire continues to delight customers in Los Angeles and beyond.
As part of its 6-year anniversary celebration, Wings Empire is offering an irresistible deal: buy any Buffalo Fries and get one small Buffalo Fries free throughout March 2025. The promotion is a way to thank the community for their continued support and love for their signature fries.
Additionally, Wings Empire welcomes USC Trojans students and nearby residents with a special 10% discount for a limited time. This exclusive offer ensures students and locals can savor their favorite Buffalo Fries at an even better value.
Visit BuffaloFries.com to explore the full menu and learn more about their exciting offers. Wings Empire invites everyone in the Los Angeles area to celebrate, indulge, and experience the ultimate Buffalo Fries sensation.
For more information, contact Wings Empire at (323) 733-4071 or visit the restaurant at 2719 S Vermont Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90007.
About Wings Empire:
Wings Empire is a premier eatery known for its signature Buffalo Fries, offering unique, flavorful, and satisfying creations for every palate. With a commitment to quality and community, Wings Empire continues to delight customers in Los Angeles and beyond.
Contact
Buffalo FriesContact
Melquie Umana
1 (323) 734 4071
https://buffalofries.com
Melquie Umana
1 (323) 734 4071
https://buffalofries.com
Categories