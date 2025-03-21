Wings Empire Celebrates the Launch of BuffaloFries.com and 6th Anniversary with Exclusive Deals

Wings Empire, the Home of the Buffalo Fries, launches BuffaloFries.com to celebrate its 6-year anniversary. Located at 2719 S Vermont Ave., Los Angeles, CA, the eatery offers a delicious variety of Buffalo Fries, including Buffalo Chicken Fries, Hot Flamin’ Cheetos Fries, Buffalo Shrimp Fries, and BBQ Pulled Pork Fries. Enjoy a buy-one-get-one-free small fries offer in March 2025 and a 10% student discount for USC Trojans and surrounding communities.