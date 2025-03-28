Rob Wilson Shows How to Expand Your Creativity in His New Book "Everyday Innovation"
Robert Evans Wilson, Jr. is excited to announce the release of his new book "Everyday Innovation: Enjoying the Creative Lifestyle for Fun and Fortune" which is for anyone who wants to expand their creativity.
Atlanta, GA, March 28, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Robert Evans Wilson, Jr. is excited to announce the release of his new book Everyday Innovation: Enjoying the Creative Lifestyle for Fun and Fortune.
Sadly, most people don't believe they are creative. They think it's a gift only a few are born with. That's not true, creativity is a skill that can be developed at any age - and this book will show you how to recover and restore your natural creative ability so that you too can get more out of life.
Everyday Innovation is for anyone who wants to expand their creativity. Everyone can learn to think more like an innovator, but this book is especially for those who believe they are not creative. The fact is - you were born to be a creator; it is your primary purpose for being. Individual ingenuity has moved us from cave-living to civilization. Creativity is the core of our essence and finding new and better ways of doing things is built into our DNA.
Unfortunately, many people’s natural creative tendencies were suppressed by the socialization process of growing up. The good news is this book will show you how to get it back. Unlock your inner genius, and start using creative thinking in every aspect of your life.
About the Author
Robert Evans Wilson, Jr. is the author of The Main Ingredient a blog on personal empowerment for Psychology Today. Rob is a creative storyteller, humorist, and advertising consultant since 1995.
Everyday Innovation: Enjoying the Creative Lifestyle for Fun and Fortune - A practical guide for expanding your creativity
Publisher: Robert Evans Wilson, Jr. via Kindle Direct Publishing on March 21, 2015
ISBN-13: 979-8-9928003-0-2
Paperback: 345 pages; Price: $19.95
Interviews are available.
Review copies in your choice of e-book format will be emailed upon request.
Media Contact: Rob Wilson
Address: PO Box 190146, Atlanta, GA 31119
Phone: (404) 255-4924
Email: RobEvansWilson@gmail.com
Social Media: robevanswilson
Websites: RobEvansWilson.com; https://www.amazon.com/Everyday-Innovation-Enjoying-Creative-Lifestyle-ebook/dp/B0DZZ717SF
