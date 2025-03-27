Author Lari Powell Hatley’s New Book, "All of a Piece," is a Heartwarming Parable Designed to Help Young Readers Discover How Everyone on Earth is Connected
Recent release “All of a Piece” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Lari Powell Hatley is a captivating story that utilizes the imagery of paper dolls to explore the ways in which everyone is connected. “All of a Piece” goes on to show that not only are people connected to one another, but also to the Earth and their Heavenly maker as well.
Durham, NC, March 27, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Lari Powell Hatley, a mother, grandmother, teacher, writer, reporter, political speech writer, and nonprofit development and communications officer, has completed her new book, “All of a Piece”: a poignant tale that shows how everyone is connected, even if they feel separated and alone due to being different or unique.
“Is ‘All of a Piece’ a Bible story? No,” writes Hatley. “But like the parables that Jesus told, it is a simple story designed to make complex ideas easier to understand.
“When social and political strife work together to make us feel different than, separate from, ‘All of a Piece’ is a story that reminds us how much we have in common.”
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, Lari Powell Hatley’s enthralling tale is a beautiful message of unity and understanding that will help readers of all ages see the importance of working as one.
With colorful and vibrant artwork by illustrator Heath Hilliker, the author’s daughter and a mother herself, as well as a graphic artist, “All of a Piece” is sure to resonate with readers and leave a lasting impression long after the final page.
Readers who wish to experience this charming work can purchase "All of a Piece" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
“Is ‘All of a Piece’ a Bible story? No,” writes Hatley. “But like the parables that Jesus told, it is a simple story designed to make complex ideas easier to understand.
“When social and political strife work together to make us feel different than, separate from, ‘All of a Piece’ is a story that reminds us how much we have in common.”
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, Lari Powell Hatley’s enthralling tale is a beautiful message of unity and understanding that will help readers of all ages see the importance of working as one.
With colorful and vibrant artwork by illustrator Heath Hilliker, the author’s daughter and a mother herself, as well as a graphic artist, “All of a Piece” is sure to resonate with readers and leave a lasting impression long after the final page.
Readers who wish to experience this charming work can purchase "All of a Piece" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
Contact
Hawes and Jenkins PublishingContact
Media Department
888-430-7450
www.hawesjenkins.com
Media Department
888-430-7450
www.hawesjenkins.com
Categories