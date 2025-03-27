Author Lari Powell Hatley’s New Book, "All of a Piece," is a Heartwarming Parable Designed to Help Young Readers Discover How Everyone on Earth is Connected

Recent release “All of a Piece” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Lari Powell Hatley is a captivating story that utilizes the imagery of paper dolls to explore the ways in which everyone is connected. “All of a Piece” goes on to show that not only are people connected to one another, but also to the Earth and their Heavenly maker as well.