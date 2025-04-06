Matthews’ Painting Company Expands Service Areas in Northern Indiana
Matthews' Painting Company is expanding its residential and commercial painting services to Fort Wayne, Elkhart, Rochester, and Plymouth, Indiana. Known for quality craftsmanship and customer care, the family-owned company offers interior/exterior painting, repairs, and restoration with a 7-year warranty and free annual touch-ups.
North Webster, IN, April 06, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Matthews' Painting Company, a trusted name in residential and commercial painting, is expanding its service area to include Fort Wayne, Elkhart, Rochester, and Plymouth, Indiana. For over 25 years, this family-owned company has been known for its quality craftsmanship, professionalism, and superior customer service throughout Kosciusko County and beyond.
Meeting Growing Demand with Trusted Expertise
Founded in 1998, Matthews' Painting Company offers a full range of services, including interior and exterior painting, drywall repair, ceiling texturizing, deck staining and sealing, power washing, carpentry services, and wallpaper removal. Every project is handled by in-house, background-checked employees — never subcontractors — ensuring consistency, professionalism, and reliability.
This latest expansion comes in response to growing demand across Northern Indiana. Homeowners and businesses in Fort Wayne, Elkhart, Rochester, and Plymouth can now access the company's expertise and attention to detail. Whether it's a home makeover or a commercial refresh, Matthews' Painting is committed to exceeding expectations.
"We're thrilled to bring our services to these communities," said Jason Matthews, owner of Matthews' Painting Company. "Our goal is to build long-lasting relationships and provide the same level of quality and care that's made us a trusted name in painting and restoration."
Setting the Standard for Quality and Customer Care
Matthews' Painting stands apart with its commitment to customer satisfaction. The company has earned over 160 five-star reviews on Google and maintains a thorough comparison checklist on its website to help customers choose confidently.
Clients benefit from a 7-year labor and material warranty — significantly longer than the industry norm. As a bonus, the company offers one hour of free touch-up painting every year for life, adding lasting value to every job.
Tailored Services for Homes and Businesses
From modernizing interiors to restoring exteriors, Matthews' Painting delivers custom solutions with minimal disruption. Their team uses high-quality, low-VOC paints to reduce environmental impact and improve indoor air quality. Each project includes thorough surface preparation, such as moisture testing before exterior painting, to ensure long-lasting, beautiful results.
Commercial clients can rely on Matthews' expertise for polished finishes and professional-grade coatings that help maintain a clean, inviting atmosphere. The team understands the unique needs of businesses and schedules work to minimize downtime.
Expanding with Purpose and Integrity
As the company grows, its core values remain the same: deliver excellent results, prioritize customer care, and invest in the local communities it serves. With this expansion, Matthews' Painting Company looks forward to helping more homeowners and businesses create lasting impressions through expertly applied finishes.
To learn more about Matthews' Painting Company or request a free estimate, visit matthewspainting.com
Contact
Jason Matthews
574 834 3575
https://matthewspainting.com/
Categories