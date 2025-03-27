Lydie Dianda’s Newly Released "I Pray" is a Charming Narrative That Shares a Message of Hope and God’s Comfort for Young Readers
“I Pray” from Christian Faith Publishing author Lydie Dianda is a heartwarming read offering prayers aimed at nurturing children’s spiritual and emotional wellbeing. The book emphasizes the importance of prayer in safeguarding and guiding young lives, reinforcing their connection to God’s purpose.
St. Louis, MO, March 27, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “I Pray,” a compassionate collection of prayers designed to support and nurture the spiritual and emotional health of children, is the creation of published author, Lydie Dianda.
Dianda shares, “The children are the next generation. Just as God has plans for them, the enemy does also. But he is already a defeated foe. Prayer is a powerful weapon of warfare against the kingdom of darkness. This book has simple yet very powerful prayers. Let’s pray for our little ones to fulfill the plans and purposes of God for them.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Lydie Dianda’s new book offers a series of heartfelt prayers crafted to support children’s growth and spiritual health. It provides a meaningful resource for parents and caregivers seeking to instill a sense of divine purpose and protection in the lives of the young.
Consumers can purchase “I Pray” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “I Pray,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
