Lydie Dianda’s Newly Released "I Pray" is a Charming Narrative That Shares a Message of Hope and God’s Comfort for Young Readers

“I Pray” from Christian Faith Publishing author Lydie Dianda is a heartwarming read offering prayers aimed at nurturing children’s spiritual and emotional wellbeing. The book emphasizes the importance of prayer in safeguarding and guiding young lives, reinforcing their connection to God’s purpose.