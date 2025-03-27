Christine Erman Delozier’s Newly Released "Delozier Family Hilarities" is a Delightful Collection of Family Memories Filled with Humor and Love
“Delozier Family Hilarities: True Stories to Warm Your Heart and Home” from Christian Faith Publishing author Christine Erman Delozier shares touching and humorous glimpses into everyday family life, offering readers joy, inspiration, and a celebration of faith.
Warner Springs, CA, March 27, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Delozier Family Hilarities: True Stories to Warm Your Heart and Home”: heartwarming and humorous look at the joy and unpredictability of family life. “Delozier Family Hilarities: True Stories to Warm Your Heart and Home” is the creation of published author, Christine Erman Delozier, a dedicated wife and mother.
Christine Erman Delozier shares, “Here’s an example of the short stories in this book:
“Walkin’ on water
“We had just finished our nightly routine of reading a Bible story, praying, and brushing teeth. I was nearing the end of yet another fulfilling day of being a mother grateful to be forgiven and in love with Jesus and people. 'All right, boys,' I told Dave and Tim. 'It’s time to go to bed.'
“Anyone who knows toddlers knows that they don’t just walk places—they have to experiment with every mode of travel they can dream up. So Timmy, in typical two-year-old fashion, began to slide on the linoleum with a broad, sweeping motion of his hands as he pushed off with his legs to move forward. As he did that, he imaginatively exclaimed with glee, 'Yook, Imma! I’m swimmin’ to bed!'
“As Davey looked down at his little brother, his imagination sparked with a picture right out of the Jesus movie he loves to watch. He lifted up his head and walked on with an air of maturity that belied his actual character, confidently saying, 'I’m walkin’ on watah.'”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Christine Erman Delozier’s new book provides readers with a charming collection of stories that highlight the humor, faith, and heartfelt moments that make family life so meaningful.
Consumers can purchase “Delozier Family Hilarities: True Stories to Warm Your Heart and Home” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Delozier Family Hilarities: True Stories to Warm Your Heart and Home,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
