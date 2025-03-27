Ruth Ellen’s Newly Released “THE GOOD SHIP FAITH” is an Inspiring Tale of Courage and Spiritual Warfare
“THE GOOD SHIP FAITH” from Christian Faith Publishing author Ruth Ellen is an inspiring allegory that explores themes of faith, spiritual warfare, and divine mission. The narrative follows a courageous captain in the king's royal fleet who demonstrates the power of unwavering faith by daring to believe in the impossible.
New York, NY, March 27, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “THE GOOD SHIP FAITH”: a compelling allegory of faith and spiritual battles. “THE GOOD SHIP FAITH” is the creation of published author, Ruth Ellen, who has served the Lord Jesus Christ for over forty years as a pastor, teacher, and counselor. She delivers messages of uncompromising truth with the passionate desire to see people reach spiritual maturity and achieve their God-appointed destiny. As the founder and director of God’s Love Ministries, she has witnessed the power of the Lord in setting captives free from the enslavement of the flesh and demonic strongholds, as well as in the releasing of the Lord’s people into the fullness of their spiritual gifts and the fruit of the Spirit.
Ruth Ellen shares, “The Good Ship Faith is about the ongoing war between good and evil—between the kingdom of light and the kingdom of darkness—it is about a good king, his royal fleet, and the power of faith demonstrated in one of his captains who dared to believe for the impossible. The king’s royal fleet is composed of warriors of righteousness—they are passionately devoted to him and are zealously carrying out his missions of mercy, which involve warfare and the rescue of imprisoned souls held captive by the predatory pirates of darkness. Unsuspecting victims of these covert pirates are often surprised when they discover that they had been deceived and are under their tyrannical control.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Ruth Ellen’s new book invites readers into a vivid spiritual journey, showcasing the triumph of faith over darkness and the relentless pursuit of divine purpose.
Consumers can purchase “THE GOOD SHIP FAITH” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “THE GOOD SHIP FAITH,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
