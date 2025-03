Jennifer Welsh’s Newly Released "Daphne’s Adventurous Day!" is a Delightful Journey of Imagination and Discovery

Indianapolis, IN, March 27, 2025 --( PR.com )-- “Daphne’s Adventurous Day!”: a charming and engaging story that celebrates the magic of imagination is the creation of published author, Jennifer Welsh, a dedicated grandmother and retired nurse.Jennifer Welsh shares, “Join Daphne and her father as they encounter fun and use their imaginations on a neighborhood walk that ends with exciting surprises!”Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jennifer Welsh’s new book is a delightful read for young children and families, encouraging creativity, curiosity, and quality time spent together.Consumers can purchase “Daphne’s Adventurous Day!” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.For additional information or inquiries about “Daphne’s Adventurous Day!” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.