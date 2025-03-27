Jennifer Welsh’s Newly Released "Daphne’s Adventurous Day!" is a Delightful Journey of Imagination and Discovery
“Daphne’s Adventurous Day!” from Christian Faith Publishing author Jennifer Welsh is a heartwarming children’s story that follows a young girl and her father on a playful neighborhood adventure filled with creativity and surprises.
Indianapolis, IN, March 27, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Daphne’s Adventurous Day!”: a charming and engaging story that celebrates the magic of imagination is the creation of published author, Jennifer Welsh, a dedicated grandmother and retired nurse.
Jennifer Welsh shares, “Join Daphne and her father as they encounter fun and use their imaginations on a neighborhood walk that ends with exciting surprises!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jennifer Welsh’s new book is a delightful read for young children and families, encouraging creativity, curiosity, and quality time spent together.
Consumers can purchase “Daphne’s Adventurous Day!” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Daphne’s Adventurous Day!” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
