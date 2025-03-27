K.C. James’s Newly Released “OH YEAH, THAT’D BE So-o-o Cool!” is a Thought-Provoking Children’s Story Exploring the Dangers of Envy and the Power of Wisdom

“OH YEAH, THAT’D BE So-o-o Cool!” from Christian Faith Publishing author K.C. James is an engaging and insightful tale that teaches children the importance of gratitude, wisdom, and making thoughtful choices while navigating life’s challenges.