K.C. James’s Newly Released “OH YEAH, THAT’D BE So-o-o Cool!” is a Thought-Provoking Children’s Story Exploring the Dangers of Envy and the Power of Wisdom
“OH YEAH, THAT’D BE So-o-o Cool!” from Christian Faith Publishing author K.C. James is an engaging and insightful tale that teaches children the importance of gratitude, wisdom, and making thoughtful choices while navigating life’s challenges.
New York, NY, March 27, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “OH YEAH, THAT’D BE So-o-o Cool!” a captivating and meaningful story designed to help young readers understand the impact of envy and the value of wisdom, is the creation of published author, K.C. James.
K.C. James shares, “Tom, a curious cat, finds himself in a situation where ENVY overpowers his common sense.
“The Hawk, who finds himself in the same situation as Tom, as he moves forward with his own needs and desires, without wisdom, which ends with deadly consequences.
“Dr. Rat is willing to make anything happen to increase his fame and fortune.
The little mouse just wants to escape with his life.
“God comes alongside Tom to give him direction and wisdom. With God’s help, Tom decides it would be wise to consult with others to help find the answers he needs.
The story involves situations where others give Tom insight into their life plans to consider as he tries to move forward in his life.
“A story of ENVY and finally making the decision to be GRATEFUL for one’s gifts, to embrace common sense and wisdom.
“This will be the first in a series of the seven deadly sins explained to children between the ages of six through young teens, to make sure to seek wisdom in situations that could have permanent or even deadly consequences, to be aware of others saying what you want to hear but for their own agendas.
“A story that will reach many teachers, parents, and children who are struggling with the trials of today’s culture. Understanding the seven deadly sins are a way to provide encouragement and direction for their children.
“Find included a few more difficult words and their definitions to encourage vocabulary growth.
“Watch for the future series of seven separate books: Envy, Pride, Greed, Gluttony, Anger, Lust, and Laziness.
“The profits from this book’s sales are to be donated to children’s organizations.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, K.C. James’s new book an engaging and educational tool for parents and educators looking to instill valuable life lessons in children while fostering spiritual growth.
Consumers can purchase “OH YEAH, THAT’D BE So-o-o Cool!” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “OH YEAH, THAT’D BE So-o-o Cool!” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
