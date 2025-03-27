Cameron Lee Brenner’s Newly Released "Prayer: Everyone, Anywhere" is a Heartwarming and Engaging Children’s Book Celebrating the Power of Prayer in Everyday Life
“Prayer: Everyone, Anywhere” from Christian Faith Publishing author Cameron Lee Brenner is an inspiring and beautifully illustrated children’s book that teaches young readers that prayer is not limited to a specific place, time, or tradition—it is a universal and personal connection with God.
Ida Grove, IA, March 27, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Prayer: Everyone, Anywhere”: a delightful and uplifting children’s book that helps young readers understand that prayer is accessible to all, no matter where they are or what their background may be. “Prayer: Everyone, Anywhere” is the creation of published author, Cameron Lee Brenner, a first-year teacher at Danbury Catholic Elementary School in Danbury, Iowa. It has always been her dream to write and publish children’s books, but the aspiration to become a teacher wasn’t a thought until her Catholic priest, Father William McCarthy, inquired to see if she would be willing to start a teaching journey at DCE.
Brenner shares, “Have you ever thought that prayer is only meant for church? Or that you have to be a certain religion in order to pray? Or that you can only recite traditional prayers for the prayer to be heard? Well, this fun and loving book is to remind you that prayer is for everyone and anywhere!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Cameron Lee Brenner’s new book offers an encouraging and faith-filled perspective on prayer, making it an excellent resource for parents, teachers, and religious educators looking to nurture a child’s spiritual growth.
Consumers can purchase “Prayer: Everyone, Anywhere” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Prayer: Everyone, Anywhere,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Brenner shares, “Have you ever thought that prayer is only meant for church? Or that you have to be a certain religion in order to pray? Or that you can only recite traditional prayers for the prayer to be heard? Well, this fun and loving book is to remind you that prayer is for everyone and anywhere!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Cameron Lee Brenner’s new book offers an encouraging and faith-filled perspective on prayer, making it an excellent resource for parents, teachers, and religious educators looking to nurture a child’s spiritual growth.
Consumers can purchase “Prayer: Everyone, Anywhere” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Prayer: Everyone, Anywhere,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories