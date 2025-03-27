Debra Lindemulder’s Newly Released "A Grandma’s Prayer" is an Uplifting Book That Teaches the Power of Prayer Through a Grandmother's Love
“A Grandma’s Prayer” from Christian Faith Publishing author Debra Lindemulder is a heartwarming children’s story that invites young readers to learn about prayer and the love a grandmother has for her grandchildren, all through the lens of God’s Word.
Homer Glen, IL, March 27, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “A Grandma’s Prayer”: a charming and inspiring children’s book that encourages young readers to embrace the beauty of prayer, guided by the loving example of a grandmother. “A Grandma’s Prayer” is the creation of published author, Debra Lindemulder, a dedicated wife, mother, and grandmother who retired as an educator and volleyball coach.
Lindemulder shares, “Every grandmother cares about the growth and development of her grandchildren. What better way to pray for them than by using God’s Holy Word!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Debra Lindemulder’s new book is a perfect read for children, offering a gentle and nurturing approach to spirituality and the loving relationship between grandmothers and their grandchildren.
Consumers can purchase “A Grandma’s Prayer” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “A Grandma’s Prayer,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Lindemulder shares, “Every grandmother cares about the growth and development of her grandchildren. What better way to pray for them than by using God’s Holy Word!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Debra Lindemulder’s new book is a perfect read for children, offering a gentle and nurturing approach to spirituality and the loving relationship between grandmothers and their grandchildren.
Consumers can purchase “A Grandma’s Prayer” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “A Grandma’s Prayer,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories