Linda Oparnica’s Newly Released "Little Sparrow" is a Heartwarming Tale of Compassion, Friendship, and Second Chances
“Little Sparrow” from Christian Faith Publishing author Linda Oparnica is a touching true story that highlights the power of kindness, the beauty of unlikely friendships, and the courage to embrace new beginnings.
Show Low, AZ, March 27, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Little Sparrow”: an inspiring tale based on real events, following the journey of a small sparrow rescued from the jaws of a house cat and the young girl who nurses her back to health. “Little Sparrow” is the creation of published author, Linda Oparnica, a dedicated wife with a lifelong passion for the outdoors and animals of all kinds.
Oparnica shares, “Little Sparrow, who suddenly found herself in the mouth of an outdoor house cat, and the girl who saves Little Sparrow, is a true story based on real events. When the girl takes Little Sparrow into her home to care for her, a magical bond transpires. Little Sparrow is a story about compassion toward all things. Although Little Sparrow and the girl speak different languages, their friendship grows through the girl’s actions and caring nature toward Little Sparrow.
“This quiet message of encouragement to Little Sparrow asks her not to give up on life and to believe in herself. Little Sparrow reminds us all that we can learn from our mistakes and make our second chances count. Through softly spoken inspirational songs to Little Sparrow, she is told of the glorious life that awaits her if she chooses to take a chance and fly again.
“Soaring high in the sky, a nest of her own, the Sparrow is told, 'You can do anything you want to do.' The story is uplifting as we can all do anything we want to do through love and faith in each other. Little Sparrow is a story of a unique friendship forged between the girl and the sparrow as they spend the afternoon together. Will Little Sparrow choose flight and live her life while wearing her feathery crown? Will Little Sparrow choose the safety and warmth of the birdcage and live her life with the girl? Discover the compelling ending, which further reminds us that everyone and everything has a divine life to lead, and we can all be a shining light of encouragement and love to one another. Little Sparrow shows us that some of the most meaningful friendships are short and sweet, yet some of the most memorable in our lifetime.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Linda Oparnica’s new book is an uplifting and inspiring story that encourages readers of all ages to embrace faith, love, and the beauty of life’s unexpected connections.
Consumers can purchase “Little Sparrow” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Little Sparrow,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
