Janet Longueira’s Newly Released "Can You Help Me Find My Pillow?" is a Fun Children's Story That Invites Readers to Help Lotta the Cat on Her Playful Pillow Search

“Can You Help Me Find My Pillow?: Lotta the Cat Needs Your Help” from Christian Faith Publishing author Janet Longueira is an engaging and interactive adventure that encourages children to help Lotta the cat find her missing pillow in a series of delightful pictures.