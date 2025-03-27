Janet Longueira’s Newly Released "Can You Help Me Find My Pillow?" is a Fun Children's Story That Invites Readers to Help Lotta the Cat on Her Playful Pillow Search
“Can You Help Me Find My Pillow?: Lotta the Cat Needs Your Help” from Christian Faith Publishing author Janet Longueira is an engaging and interactive adventure that encourages children to help Lotta the cat find her missing pillow in a series of delightful pictures.
Reno, NV, March 27, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Can You Help Me Find My Pillow?: Lotta the Cat Needs Your Help”: a heartwarming and interactive story designed to engage young readers while they help Lotta the cat search for her missing pillow. “Can You Help Me Find My Pillow?: Lotta the Cat Needs Your Help” is the creation of published author, Janet Longueira.
Longueira shares, “Lotta the Cat is very curious and funny. Janet named her Lotta because even as a kitten, she knew she would be 'a lotta' cute and 'a lotta' trouble. She has lived up to her name. Janet and her husband adopted Lotta in February of 2018 when she was approximately eight months old. Of the three cats she and her husband have adopted, they have definitely taken the most pictures of Lotta.
This book is meant to be interactive. We want your child to truly help Lotta find her pillow in each picture, even if Lotta doesn’t always hear you.
"We hope you enjoy this book as much as they—Janet and Albie—enjoy having her.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Janet Longueira’s new book is sure to bring joy and laughter to children as they participate in Lotta’s search for her beloved pillow.
Consumers can purchase “Can You Help Me Find My Pillow?: Lotta the Cat Needs Your Help” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Can You Help Me Find My Pillow?: Lotta the Cat Needs Your Help,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
