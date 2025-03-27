Stefania Venusio Amicucci’s New Book, "Through a Child's Eyes," is a Poignant Tale Designed to Help Children Understand What It Means When One of Their Parents Has Cancer
West Harrison, NY, March 27, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Stefania Venusio Amicucci, a loving wife and mother of two who graduated from Fordham University in the Bronx, NY, with a BS in Accounting, has completed her most recent book, “Through a Child's Eyes”: a heartfelt story of two sisters who discover that their mother is sick and discuss the ways that their lives change as they work as a family to fight her cancer.
“Being diagnosed with cancer at thirty-five is never something one would imagine happening,” writes Amicucci. “As a normal human being, I felt this was a nightmare; but from the eyes of a parent, I was terrified of what my future would hold. Almost a sense of guilt about how could something like this happen to my family, and I am the reason for it. What questions will my children ask? How will they handle new life? Do I tell them the truth? How will I tell them?
“This book shows us how resilient children are and how they can make a horrible situation seem just fine. ‘Cancer from the Eyes of a Child’ helps other children understand they are not alone. I hope this book brings your family understanding and brings light to your situation.”
Published by Fulton Books, Stefania Venusio Amicucci’s book is inspired by the author’s own experiences when she was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma when her daughters were only five and four years old. Through sharing her story, Amicucci hopes to help other families deal with cancer in their homes, especially with young children.
Readers who wish to experience this heartfelt work can purchase “Through a Child's Eyes” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
