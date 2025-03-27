Kofi Afari Dodi’s New Book, "Little Drops of Water: Foundations of Personal Financial Management for Wealth Creation," Explores the Basics of Building Personal Wealth
Brentwood, CA, March 27, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Kofi Afari Dodi, who holds a bachelor of art degree in economics from Vassar College in Poughkeepsie, New York, as well as an MBA from the Sawyer School of Management at Suffolk University, has completed his most recent book “Little Drops of Water: Foundations of Personal Financial Management for Wealth Creation”: an insightful guide designed to help readers of all financial backgrounds build wealth through simple, actionable steps for saving.
“‘Little Drops of Water’ is about creating personal wealth by building a solid foundation for financial security,” writes Dodi. “Regardless of your level of knowledge, you will learn the basic pillars of financial planning. The strategies employed place emphasize on establishing a systematic savings plan to support the what-ifs in life. You will find advice that is applicable in real-life situations. So sit back and watch as your little drops of savings grow into a mighty ocean of wealth.”
Published by Fulton Books, Kofi Afari Dodi’s book draws upon the author’s decades of professional experiences as a personal financial advisor and portfolio manager, during which time he succeeded in helping countless clients build their wealth through investing and financial planning. Insightful and comprehensive, “Little Drops of Water” is a vital resource for anyone looking to gain mastery over their money, to create wealth.
Readers who wish to experience this encouraging work can purchase “Little Drops of Water: Foundations of Personal Financial Management for Wealth Creation” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
“‘Little Drops of Water’ is about creating personal wealth by building a solid foundation for financial security,” writes Dodi. “Regardless of your level of knowledge, you will learn the basic pillars of financial planning. The strategies employed place emphasize on establishing a systematic savings plan to support the what-ifs in life. You will find advice that is applicable in real-life situations. So sit back and watch as your little drops of savings grow into a mighty ocean of wealth.”
Published by Fulton Books, Kofi Afari Dodi’s book draws upon the author’s decades of professional experiences as a personal financial advisor and portfolio manager, during which time he succeeded in helping countless clients build their wealth through investing and financial planning. Insightful and comprehensive, “Little Drops of Water” is a vital resource for anyone looking to gain mastery over their money, to create wealth.
Readers who wish to experience this encouraging work can purchase “Little Drops of Water: Foundations of Personal Financial Management for Wealth Creation” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Contact
Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Categories