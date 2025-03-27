Bernard W. Gatti’s New Book, “There Is No Cable in Waldo: The WKRP Murders,” is a Gripping Novel Surrounding a Small-Town Murder That Leads to an International Mystery
Montague, NJ, March 27, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Bernard W. Gatti, a loving husband and father of three who served in the US Navy, has completed his most recent book, “There Is No Cable in Waldo: The WKRP Murders”: a compelling murder mystery that finds a team of local investigators shocked when a simple homicide case ends up being connected to a larger, worldwide conspiracy.
“Our story follows a group of Maine state policemen, their forensics team, and an unusual crime consultant as they work together to solve a mystery that spans over sixty years and across three continents,” writes Gatti. “What starts as a seemingly simple case of three dead bodies found in a small town soon turns into a complicated international mystery. The team must sift through years of domestic and international evidence to catch a dangerous serial killer who continues to evade the authorities.
“It touches on subjects such as the Holocaust, Vietnam War, the mafia, and international terrorism. It discusses various mining industries as well as lumber and caviar distribution.
“They start out with many suspects. Halfway, our detectives determine the true suspect. That’s when the hunt begins. They identify him, locate him, but alas, they can’t touch him.”
Published by Fulton Books, Bernard W. Gatti’s book will leave readers on the edge of their seats as they follow the team of investigators across the globe as their hunt for the murderer grows ever dangerous and frantic. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “There Is No Cable in Waldo: The WKRP Murders” is sure to delight fans of the murder mystery genre, weaving a spellbinding tale with each turn of the page. Also included in the book is a bonus short story, “The True Capture of Mussolini”.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “There Is No Cable in Waldo: The WKRP Murders” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
