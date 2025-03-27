Steven M. Wallach’s New Book, "This Life of Mine," is a Riveting Memoir Detailing the Author’s Journey of Triumph, Defeat, False Promises, Tragedy, and Hard Life Lessons
Nashville, TN, March 27, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Steven M. Wallach, who has built a respected name over the years he spent working closely with top artists and celebrities in entertainment, travel, and producing many well-known events throughout the world, has completed his most recent book, “This Life of Mine: A true story of a life filled with wealth, defeat, greatness, excitement, false promises, the mob, tragedy, love, and truths.”: a compelling autobiographical account that takes readers on a wild ride as they follow the author’s journey of struggles and success, intermingled with valuable life lessons.
“‘This Life of Mine’ leaves no stone unturned,” writes Wallach. “Every story will be told. From the beginning to the end, ‘This Life of Mine’ will share fascinating details of [my] life, including [my] best of times, sadness, excitement, false promises, tragedy, love, and truths. … When you read ‘This Life of Mine,’ you will feel as if [I am] sitting next to you, speaking in [my] own words.”
Published by Fulton Books, Steven M. Wallach’s book will captivate audiences as they discover, through the author’s own words, the trials and setbacks he has endured alongside victories and triumphs. Deeply personal and candid, “This Life of Mine” is sure to resonate with readers of all backgrounds, leaving a lasting impression long after the final page.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “This Life of Mine: A true story of a life filled with wealth, defeat, greatness, excitement, false promises, the mob, tragedy, love, and truths.” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
