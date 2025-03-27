Author Nelda Hirsh’s New Book, "Honor Among Thieves," is a Compelling Novel That Follows Two Lovers Who Must Fight Against Prejudice from Their Families to be Together
Recent release “Honor Among Thieves” from Newman Springs Publishing author Nelda Hirsh is a stirring and powerful tale that centers around a Jewish boy and Gentile girl who fall for each other but find protest to their union from their parents. Despite this, they set out to be together at all costs, leading them on a journey that will test their commitment and love of one another.
New York, NY, March 27, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Nelda Hirsh, the author of three historical novels and a biographical art book about an American Impressionist artist at the turn of the last century, has completed her new book, “Honor Among Thieves”: a gripping tale of two lovers from vastly different backgrounds who must find prejudice from both the world and their families in order to be together.
“‘Honor Among Thieves’ is based on a true story about a Gentile girl and a Jewish boy who fall in love in booming Houston, Texas in 1956,” writes Hirsh. “Both sets of parents adamantly object to their relationship—with anti-Semitism, distrust of the ‘other,’ and community tribalism standing in the way of their love. The clash between loving and loved parents and their children is painful, as is the ugly presence of prejudice. Questions of morality arise when the couple employs deception and lying to fulfill their commitment to each other. The fraught journey of these intelligent young people moves from Texas to college on the East Coast, then to Paris and New York.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Nelda Hirsh’s enthralling novel is a poignant tale, sometimes humorous, and extremely relevant in today’s political and social climate. Deeply personal and candid, “Honor Among Thieves” is sure to keep the pages turning, leaving readers in suspense right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this potent work can purchase “Honor Among Thieves” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
