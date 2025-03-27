Author Nelda Hirsh’s New Book, "Honor Among Thieves," is a Compelling Novel That Follows Two Lovers Who Must Fight Against Prejudice from Their Families to be Together

Recent release “Honor Among Thieves” from Newman Springs Publishing author Nelda Hirsh is a stirring and powerful tale that centers around a Jewish boy and Gentile girl who fall for each other but find protest to their union from their parents. Despite this, they set out to be together at all costs, leading them on a journey that will test their commitment and love of one another.