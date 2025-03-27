Author J.C. Calkin’s Book, "A Lonely Strand of Christmas Lights," Follows a Young Woman Who Makes Big Changes in Her Life, Exploring a New City and a New Chance at Love
Recent release “A Lonely Strand of Christmas Lights” from Newman Springs Publishing author J.C. Calkin introduces Maggie Turner, a compassionate young woman who learns that not all Christmas festivities are what she had experienced as a child.
Brooklyn, NY, March 27, 2025 --(PR.com)-- J.C. Calkin has completed her new book, “A Lonely Strand of Christmas Lights”: a moving and emotional novel that sheds light on the experiences of those who are dealing with loss and loneliness during the holidays. When Maggie Turner moves to the big city for a change of pace, she discovers fascinating new neighbors, a possible new love interest, and a mystery that goes deeper than she ever could have imagined.
Author J.C. Calkin writes, “The dining room table, which has an empty chair, where a dear loved one had once sat. These are the moments that can be unbearable. The memories of someone sitting in that chair who can no longer be replaced are heartbreaking, to say the very least. A husband who loses his wife tragically, or a family member who goes missing and may never be found. They go on for the rest of the family and suffer to themselves in silence.”
She continues, “And so the Christmas season only makes them realize how much more they are missing in their mere existence, while they watch all the merriment that is unfolding around them, the joy in the twinkle of each and every little white Christmas light.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, J.C. Calkin’s impactful tale follows Maggie as she moves to the big city and meets exciting new neighbors, as well as a possible love interest. Additionally, she is drawn into an intriguing dilemma surrounding her new boss at Catalano & Sons and his mysterious past, which changed his life forever.
Readers who wish to experience this meaningful work can purchase “A Lonely Strand of Christmas Lights” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Author J.C. Calkin writes, “The dining room table, which has an empty chair, where a dear loved one had once sat. These are the moments that can be unbearable. The memories of someone sitting in that chair who can no longer be replaced are heartbreaking, to say the very least. A husband who loses his wife tragically, or a family member who goes missing and may never be found. They go on for the rest of the family and suffer to themselves in silence.”
She continues, “And so the Christmas season only makes them realize how much more they are missing in their mere existence, while they watch all the merriment that is unfolding around them, the joy in the twinkle of each and every little white Christmas light.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, J.C. Calkin’s impactful tale follows Maggie as she moves to the big city and meets exciting new neighbors, as well as a possible love interest. Additionally, she is drawn into an intriguing dilemma surrounding her new boss at Catalano & Sons and his mysterious past, which changed his life forever.
Readers who wish to experience this meaningful work can purchase “A Lonely Strand of Christmas Lights” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Categories