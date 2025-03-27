Author J.C. Calkin’s Book, "A Lonely Strand of Christmas Lights," Follows a Young Woman Who Makes Big Changes in Her Life, Exploring a New City and a New Chance at Love

Recent release “A Lonely Strand of Christmas Lights” from Newman Springs Publishing author J.C. Calkin introduces Maggie Turner, a compassionate young woman who learns that not all Christmas festivities are what she had experienced as a child.