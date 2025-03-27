Author D.J. Webber’s New Book, "Where Do Butterflies Sleep at Night?" is a Charming Tale That Invites Readers to Imagine Where Butterflies Spend Their Evenings Sleeping.
Recent release “Where Do Butterflies Sleep at Night?” from Covenant Books author D.J. Webber is a heartfelt and captivating story that explores all the possible places that butterflies might sleep. From resting in a tree to finding a cozy barn to sleep, Webber’s tale invites readers to activate their imaginations with each turn of the page.
New York, NY, March 27, 2025 --(PR.com)-- D.J. Webber, who lives in a rural area of Southern Illinois, where she enjoys reading, learning, and spending time with her family and pets, has completed her new book, “Where Do Butterflies Sleep at Night?”: a stirring tale that explores the different places butterflies might sleep during the evening.
“Have you ever wondered where butterflies sleep at night?” writes Webber. “Let this book take you on an adventurous journey through the possibilities of where butterflies sleep at night.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, D.J. Webber’s new book will transport readers as they explore all the places that butterflies might choose to rest. With vibrant artwork to help bring Webber’s story to life, “Where Do Butterflies Sleep at Night?” is sure to delight readers of all ages, inviting them to revisit this riveting tale over and over again.
Readers can purchase “Where Do Butterflies Sleep at Night?” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
