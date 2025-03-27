Author Gary Meaders’s New Book, "King David's Valley: Perspectives on the Valley of the Shadow of Death," is a Vital Resource for Those on Their Journey Through Life

Recent release “King David's Valley: Perspectives on the Valley of the Shadow of Death” from Covenant Books author Gary Meaders is a compelling and thought-provoking guide aimed at providing readers with the knowledge and resources they need as they traverse life’s many trials and challenges towards the final trial of the valley of the shadow of death.