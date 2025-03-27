Author Gary Meaders’s New Book, "King David's Valley: Perspectives on the Valley of the Shadow of Death," is a Vital Resource for Those on Their Journey Through Life
Recent release “King David's Valley: Perspectives on the Valley of the Shadow of Death” from Covenant Books author Gary Meaders is a compelling and thought-provoking guide aimed at providing readers with the knowledge and resources they need as they traverse life’s many trials and challenges towards the final trial of the valley of the shadow of death.
Anchorage, AK, March 27, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Gary Meaders, who spent forty years engaged in work involving intelligence, investigations, and inspections, has completed his new book, “King David's Valley: Perspectives on the Valley of the Shadow of Death”: an engaging read that highlights different references and resources concerning the valley of the shadow of death to help readers along their journey through life’s struggles.
“Each of God’s children experiences trials, tests, and tribulations during their spiritual journey,” writes Meaders. “It is a journey traversing through various mountains, plains, and valleys. The ultimate valley faced is the valley of the shadow of death.
“This book provides a comprehensive view of this valley, divided into its component parts, such as the valley of promise, the valley of rebellion, the valley of restoration, the valley of Messiah, and the valley of salvation.
“Approximately three hundred sources were reviewed and excerpted as supporting elements. They are conspicuously noted, perhaps slowing down the flow of the study’s narrative. However, the nature of the ‘call’ for this work was to restore silent voices, those that, though long gone, are members of the great cloud of witnesses, through their lifetimes’ ministries and character witnesses.
“This study will acquaint readers with substantial resources to sustain their own understanding of the journey through life’s most difficult and most rewarding valley.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Gary Meaders’s new book promises to be a vital resource for anyone feeling lost in their path through life, helping them to trust in the Lord’s plan for them as they face each of life’s trials.
Readers can purchase “King David's Valley: Perspectives on the Valley of the Shadow of Death” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
“Each of God’s children experiences trials, tests, and tribulations during their spiritual journey,” writes Meaders. “It is a journey traversing through various mountains, plains, and valleys. The ultimate valley faced is the valley of the shadow of death.
“This book provides a comprehensive view of this valley, divided into its component parts, such as the valley of promise, the valley of rebellion, the valley of restoration, the valley of Messiah, and the valley of salvation.
“Approximately three hundred sources were reviewed and excerpted as supporting elements. They are conspicuously noted, perhaps slowing down the flow of the study’s narrative. However, the nature of the ‘call’ for this work was to restore silent voices, those that, though long gone, are members of the great cloud of witnesses, through their lifetimes’ ministries and character witnesses.
“This study will acquaint readers with substantial resources to sustain their own understanding of the journey through life’s most difficult and most rewarding valley.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Gary Meaders’s new book promises to be a vital resource for anyone feeling lost in their path through life, helping them to trust in the Lord’s plan for them as they face each of life’s trials.
Readers can purchase “King David's Valley: Perspectives on the Valley of the Shadow of Death” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories